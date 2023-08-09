NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: Full entry list for Pennzoil 150 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

The 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Speedway, Indiana, this weekend after Cabo Wabo 250.

The Pennzoil 150 is the 22nd NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the season and will be held on Saturday (August 12) at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course. It is scheduled to kick off at 5:30 pm ET and will be broadcast on USA, NBC Sports, and IMS Radio.

The event will be contested over 62 laps at the 2.439-mile-long permanent road course. It will be the 20th annual Pennzoil 150 hosted by the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in the history of the series.

Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to Twitter to share a list of the drivers taking part in Saturday's Pennzoil 150.

There are a total of 42 Xfinity Series entries for the 38 spots this week in Indiana. Some notable drivers on the entry list include Kyle Weatherman, Katherine Legge, Camden Murphy, AJ Allmendinger, Ty Gibbs, Connor Mosack, Andre Castro, Alex Labbe, Josh Bilicki, Joe Graf Jr., Conor Daly, Sage Karam, Preston Pardus, Will Rodgers, Miguel Paludo, and Ross Chastain.

Kaulig Racing driver AJ Allmendinger won last year’s Pennzoil 150 in one hour, 56 minutes, and 35 seconds.

2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series Pennzoil 150 full entry list

Here is a list of the 42 NASCAR Xfinity Series entries that will take part at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway:

#00 - Cole Custer #02 - Blaine Perkins #07 - Katherine Legge #08 - Camden Murphy #1 - Sam Mayer #2 - Sheldon Creed #4 - Kyle Weatherman #6 - Brennan Poole #7 - Justin Allgaier #8 - Josh Berry #9 - Brandon Jones #10 - AJ Allmendinger #11 - Daniel Hemric #16 - Chandler Smith #18 - Sammy Smith #19 - Ty Gibbs #20 - John Hunter Nemechek #21 - Austin Hill #24 - Connor Mosack #25 - Brett Moffitt #26 - Kaz Grala #27 - Jeb Burton #28 - Kyle Sieg #31 - Parker Retzlaff #34 - Andre Castro #35 - Alex Labbe #36 - Josh Bilicki #38 - Joe Graf, Jr. #39 - Ryan Sieg #43 - Ryan Ellis #44 - Conor Daly #45 - Sage Karam #48 - Parker Kligerman #50 - Preston Pardus #51 - Jeremy Clements #53 - TBA #66 - Will Rodgers #78 - Anthony Alfredo #88 - Miguel Paludo #91 - Ross Chastain #92 - Josh Williams #98 - Riley Herbst

Catch the action-packed NASCAR Xfinity Series Pennzoil 150 at the IMS Road Course on August 12 at 5:30 pm ET.