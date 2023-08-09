NASCAR

NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: Full entry list for Pennzoil 150 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Aug 09, 2023 03:22 IST
NASCAR Xfinity Series Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard
NASCAR Xfinity Series Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard

The 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Speedway, Indiana, this weekend after Cabo Wabo 250.

The Pennzoil 150 is the 22nd NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the season and will be held on Saturday (August 12) at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course. It is scheduled to kick off at 5:30 pm ET and will be broadcast on USA, NBC Sports, and IMS Radio.

The event will be contested over 62 laps at the 2.439-mile-long permanent road course. It will be the 20th annual Pennzoil 150 hosted by the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in the history of the series.

Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to Twitter to share a list of the drivers taking part in Saturday's Pennzoil 150.

There are a total of 42 Xfinity Series entries for the 38 spots this week in Indiana. Some notable drivers on the entry list include Kyle Weatherman, Katherine Legge, Camden Murphy, AJ Allmendinger, Ty Gibbs, Connor Mosack, Andre Castro, Alex Labbe, Josh Bilicki, Joe Graf Jr., Conor Daly, Sage Karam, Preston Pardus, Will Rodgers, Miguel Paludo, and Ross Chastain.

Kaulig Racing driver AJ Allmendinger won last year’s Pennzoil 150 in one hour, 56 minutes, and 35 seconds.

2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series Pennzoil 150 full entry list

Here is a list of the 42 NASCAR Xfinity Series entries that will take part at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway:

  1. #00 - Cole Custer
  2. #02 - Blaine Perkins
  3. #07 - Katherine Legge
  4. #08 - Camden Murphy
  5. #1 - Sam Mayer
  6. #2 - Sheldon Creed
  7. #4 - Kyle Weatherman
  8. #6 - Brennan Poole
  9. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  10. #8 - Josh Berry
  11. #9 - Brandon Jones
  12. #10 - AJ Allmendinger
  13. #11 - Daniel Hemric
  14. #16 - Chandler Smith
  15. #18 - Sammy Smith
  16. #19 - Ty Gibbs
  17. #20 - John Hunter Nemechek
  18. #21 - Austin Hill
  19. #24 - Connor Mosack
  20. #25 - Brett Moffitt
  21. #26 - Kaz Grala
  22. #27 - Jeb Burton
  23. #28 - Kyle Sieg
  24. #31 - Parker Retzlaff
  25. #34 - Andre Castro
  26. #35 - Alex Labbe
  27. #36 - Josh Bilicki
  28. #38 - Joe Graf, Jr.
  29. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  30. #43 - Ryan Ellis
  31. #44 - Conor Daly
  32. #45 - Sage Karam
  33. #48 - Parker Kligerman
  34. #50 - Preston Pardus
  35. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  36. #53 - TBA
  37. #66 - Will Rodgers
  38. #78 - Anthony Alfredo
  39. #88 - Miguel Paludo
  40. #91 - Ross Chastain
  41. #92 - Josh Williams
  42. #98 - Riley Herbst

Catch the action-packed NASCAR Xfinity Series Pennzoil 150 at the IMS Road Course on August 12 at 5:30 pm ET.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...