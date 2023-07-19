NASCAR

NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: Full entry list for Pocono 225 at Pocono Raceway

By Yash Soni
Modified Jul 19, 2023 18:30 IST
NASCAR Xfinity Series Explore the Pocono Mountains 225 - Qualifying
NASCAR Xfinity Series Explore the Pocono Mountains 225 - Qualifying

The 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Long Pond, Pennsylvania, this weekend after Ambetter Health 200.

Pocono 225 is the 19th NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the season and will be held on Saturday (July 22) at the Pocono Raceway. It is scheduled to kick off at 5:30 pm ET and will be broadcast on USA Network, NBC Sports, and MRN.

Saturday’s event will be contested over 90 laps at the 2-mile-long triangular-shaped racetrack. It will be the eighth annual Pocono 225 hosted by the Pocono Raceway in the history of the series.

Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to Twitter to share a list of the drivers taking part in Saturday's Pocono 225.

A total of 41 Xfinity Series entries have entered for 38 spots this week in Pennsylvania. Some notable drivers on the entry list include: Ty Dillon, Kyle Weatherman, Stefan Parsons, David Starr, Chase Elliott, Daniel Suarez, Connor Mosack, Corey Heim, Joey Gase, Joe Graf Jr., Sage Karam, Jeffrey Earnhardt, Patrick Emerling, Timmy Hill, Dawson Cram, and Chad Chastain.

JR Motorsports driver Noah Gragson won last year’s Pocono 225 in one hour 49 minutes and 22 seconds.

2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series Pocono 225 full entry list

Here is a list of the 41 NASCAR Xfinity Series entries that will take part at the Pocono Raceway:

  1. #00 - Cole Custer
  2. #02 - Blaine Perkins
  3. #07 - Stefan Parsons
  4. #08 - David Starr
  5. #1 - Sam Mayer
  6. #2 - Sheldon Creed
  7. #3 - Ty Dillon
  8. #4 - Kyle Weatherman
  9. #6 - Brennan Poole
  10. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  11. #8 - Josh Berry
  12. #9 - Brandon Jones
  13. #10 – Daniel Suarez
  14. #11 - Daniel Hemric
  15. #16 - Chandler Smith
  16. #17 - Chase Elliott
  17. #18 - Sammy Smith
  18. #19 - Connor Mosack
  19. #20 - John Hunter Nemechek
  20. #21 - Austin Hill
  21. #24 - Corey Heim
  22. #25 - Brett Moffitt
  23. #26 - Kaz Grala
  24. #27 - Jeb Burton
  25. #28 - Kyle Sieg
  26. #31 - Parker Retzlaff
  27. #35 - Joey Gase
  28. #38 - Joe Graf, Jr.
  29. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  30. #43 - Ryan Ellis
  31. #44 - Sage Karam
  32. #45 - Jeffrey Earnhardt
  33. #48 - Parker Kligerman
  34. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  35. #53 - Patrick Emerling
  36. #66 - Timmy Hill
  37. #74 - Dawson Cram
  38. #78 - Anthony Alfredo
  39. #91 - Alex Labbe
  40. #92 - Josh Williams
  41. #98 - Riley Herbst

Catch the action-packed NASCAR Xfinity Series Pocono 225 at the Pocono Raceway on July 22 at 5:30 pm ET.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...