NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: Full entry list for Pocono 225 at Pocono Raceway

The 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Long Pond, Pennsylvania, this weekend after Ambetter Health 200.

Pocono 225 is the 19th NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the season and will be held on Saturday (July 22) at the Pocono Raceway. It is scheduled to kick off at 5:30 pm ET and will be broadcast on USA Network, NBC Sports, and MRN.

Saturday’s event will be contested over 90 laps at the 2-mile-long triangular-shaped racetrack. It will be the eighth annual Pocono 225 hosted by the Pocono Raceway in the history of the series.

Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to Twitter to share a list of the drivers taking part in Saturday's Pocono 225.

A total of 41 Xfinity Series entries have entered for 38 spots this week in Pennsylvania. Some notable drivers on the entry list include: Ty Dillon, Kyle Weatherman, Stefan Parsons, David Starr, Chase Elliott, Daniel Suarez, Connor Mosack, Corey Heim, Joey Gase, Joe Graf Jr., Sage Karam, Jeffrey Earnhardt, Patrick Emerling, Timmy Hill, Dawson Cram, and Chad Chastain.

JR Motorsports driver Noah Gragson won last year’s Pocono 225 in one hour 49 minutes and 22 seconds.

2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series Pocono 225 full entry list

Here is a list of the 41 NASCAR Xfinity Series entries that will take part at the Pocono Raceway:

#00 - Cole Custer #02 - Blaine Perkins #07 - Stefan Parsons #08 - David Starr #1 - Sam Mayer #2 - Sheldon Creed #3 - Ty Dillon #4 - Kyle Weatherman #6 - Brennan Poole #7 - Justin Allgaier #8 - Josh Berry #9 - Brandon Jones #10 – Daniel Suarez #11 - Daniel Hemric #16 - Chandler Smith #17 - Chase Elliott #18 - Sammy Smith #19 - Connor Mosack #20 - John Hunter Nemechek #21 - Austin Hill #24 - Corey Heim #25 - Brett Moffitt #26 - Kaz Grala #27 - Jeb Burton #28 - Kyle Sieg #31 - Parker Retzlaff #35 - Joey Gase #38 - Joe Graf, Jr. #39 - Ryan Sieg #43 - Ryan Ellis #44 - Sage Karam #45 - Jeffrey Earnhardt #48 - Parker Kligerman #51 - Jeremy Clements #53 - Patrick Emerling #66 - Timmy Hill #74 - Dawson Cram #78 - Anthony Alfredo #91 - Alex Labbe #92 - Josh Williams #98 - Riley Herbst

Catch the action-packed NASCAR Xfinity Series Pocono 225 at the Pocono Raceway on July 22 at 5:30 pm ET.