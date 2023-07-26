NASCAR

NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: Full entry list for Road America 180 at Road America

By Yash Soni
Modified Jul 26, 2023 12:34 IST
NASCAR Xfinity Series Henry 180
NASCAR Xfinity Series Henry 180

The 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, this weekend after Pocono 225.

Road America 180 is the 20th NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the season and will be held on Saturday (July 29) at the Road America. It is scheduled to kick off at 3 pm ET and will be broadcast on NBC, NBC Sports, and MRN.

Saturday’s event will be contested over 45 laps at the 4.048 miles permanent road course. It will be the 14th annual Road America 180 hosted by the Road America in the history of the series.

Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to Twitter to share a list of the drivers taking part in Saturday's Road America 180.

A total of 38 Xfinity Series entries have entered for 38 spots this week in Wisconsin. Some notable drivers on the entry list include: Kyle Weatherman, Alex Labbe, AJ Allmendinger, Connor Mosack, Sage Karam, Kyle Sieg, Stanton Barrett, Brad Perez, and Leland Honeyman.

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Ty Gibbs won last year’s Road America 180 in two hours 36 minutes and 14seconds.

2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series Road America 180 full entry list

Here is a list of the 38 NASCAR Xfinity Series entries that will take part at the Road America:

  1. #00 - Cole Custer
  2. #02 - Blaine Perkins
  3. #07 - TBA
  4. #08 - Alex Labbe
  5. #1 - Sam Mayer
  6. #2 - Sheldon Creed
  7. #4 - Kyle Weatherman
  8. #6 - Brennan Poole
  9. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  10. #8 - Josh Berry
  11. #9 - Brandon Jones
  12. #10 - AJ Allmendinger
  13. #11 - Daniel Hemric
  14. #16 - Chandler Smith
  15. #18 - Sammy Smith
  16. #19 - Connor Mosack
  17. #20 - John Hunter Nemechek
  18. #21 - Austin Hill
  19. #24 - Sage Karam
  20. #25 - Brett Moffitt
  21. #26 - Kaz Grala
  22. #27 - Jeb Burton
  23. #28 - Kyle Sieg
  24. #31 - Parker Retzlaff
  25. #35 - Stanton Barrett
  26. #38 - Joe Graf, Jr.
  27. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  28. #43 - Ryan Ellis
  29. #44 - Brad Perez
  30. #45 - Leland Honeyman
  31. #48 - Parker Kligerman
  32. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  33. #53 - TBA
  34. #66 - Dexter Stacey
  35. #78 - Anthony Alfredo
  36. #91 - Josh Bilicki
  37. #92 - Josh Williams
  38. #98 - Riley Herbst

Catch the action-packed NASCAR Xfinity Series Road America 180 at the Road America on July 22 at 5:30 pm ET.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...