NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: Full entry list for Road America 180 at Road America

The 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, this weekend after Pocono 225.

Road America 180 is the 20th NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the season and will be held on Saturday (July 29) at the Road America. It is scheduled to kick off at 3 pm ET and will be broadcast on NBC, NBC Sports, and MRN.

Saturday’s event will be contested over 45 laps at the 4.048 miles permanent road course. It will be the 14th annual Road America 180 hosted by the Road America in the history of the series.

Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to Twitter to share a list of the drivers taking part in Saturday's Road America 180.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass 38 entries Xfinity race at Road America. 4-Weatherman 08-Labbe 10-Allmendinger 19-Mosack 24-Karam 35-Barrett 44-Perez 45-Honeyman 91-Bilicki (if Allmendinger does Road America, he’d miss Cup practice/qualifying at Richmond, TBA on any fill-in, and start at the rear for Cup race). pic.twitter.com/QZed62cJ8l

A total of 38 Xfinity Series entries have entered for 38 spots this week in Wisconsin. Some notable drivers on the entry list include: Kyle Weatherman, Alex Labbe, AJ Allmendinger, Connor Mosack, Sage Karam, Kyle Sieg, Stanton Barrett, Brad Perez, and Leland Honeyman.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Rich-Trucks/Cup

RoadAmerica-Xfin

ET



Fri

5-USA-Xfi p&q

5:05-noTV-Truck p&q



Sat

12:35-USA-Cup p&q

2:30-NBC-Prerace

3-NBC-Xfin race 22-10-11

6:30-FS1-RaceDay

7:30-FS1-Truck 70-70-110



Sun

12:30-FS1-NASCAR RaceDay

2:30-USA-Prerace

3-USA-Cup 70-160-170



NWS:Rich-90s,30%; RA-70s,30%

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Ty Gibbs won last year’s Road America 180 in two hours 36 minutes and 14seconds.

2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series Road America 180 full entry list

Here is a list of the 38 NASCAR Xfinity Series entries that will take part at the Road America:

#00 - Cole Custer #02 - Blaine Perkins #07 - TBA #08 - Alex Labbe #1 - Sam Mayer #2 - Sheldon Creed #4 - Kyle Weatherman #6 - Brennan Poole #7 - Justin Allgaier #8 - Josh Berry #9 - Brandon Jones #10 - AJ Allmendinger #11 - Daniel Hemric #16 - Chandler Smith #18 - Sammy Smith #19 - Connor Mosack #20 - John Hunter Nemechek #21 - Austin Hill #24 - Sage Karam #25 - Brett Moffitt #26 - Kaz Grala #27 - Jeb Burton #28 - Kyle Sieg #31 - Parker Retzlaff #35 - Stanton Barrett #38 - Joe Graf, Jr. #39 - Ryan Sieg #43 - Ryan Ellis #44 - Brad Perez #45 - Leland Honeyman #48 - Parker Kligerman #51 - Jeremy Clements #53 - TBA #66 - Dexter Stacey #78 - Anthony Alfredo #91 - Josh Bilicki #92 - Josh Williams #98 - Riley Herbst

Catch the action-packed NASCAR Xfinity Series Road America 180 at the Road America on July 22 at 5:30 pm ET.