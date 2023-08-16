NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: Full entry list for Shriners Children's 200 at The Glen at Watkins Glen International Raceway

NASCAR
By Yash Soni
Modified Aug 16, 2023 19:45 IST
NASCAR Xfinity Series race heads at Watkins Glen International Raceway

The 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Watkins Glen, New York, this weekend after Cabo Wabo 250.

The Shriners Children’s 200 at The Glen is the 23rd NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the season and will be held on Saturday (August 19) at the Watkins Glen International Raceway. It is scheduled to kick off at 3:30 pm ET and will be broadcast on USA, NBC Sports, and MRN.

The event will be contested over 82 laps at the 2.454-mile-long road course. It will be the 28th annual Shriners Children’s 200 at The Glen hosted by the Watkins Glen International Raceway in the history of the series.

Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to Twitter to share a list of the drivers taking part in Saturday's Shriners Children’s 200 at The Glen.

There are a total of 40 Xfinity Series entries for the 38 spots this week in Watkin Glen. Some notable drivers on the entry list include Chris Hacker, Alex Labbe, Connor Mosack, Stanton Barrett, Stefan Parsons, Sage Karam, Ross Chastain, and Max McLaughlin.

Cup Series regular Kyle Larson won last year’s Shriners Children’s 200 at The Glen in two hours, 35 minutes, and 14 seconds.

2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series Shriners Children’s 200 at The Glen full entry list

Here is a list of the 40 NASCAR Xfinity Series entries that will take part at the Watkins Glen International Raceway:

  1. #00 - Cole Custer
  2. #02 - Blaine Perkins
  3. #07 - Chris Hacker
  4. #08 - Alex Labbe
  5. #1 - Sam Mayer
  6. #2 - Sheldon Creed
  7. #4 - Kyle Weatherman
  8. #6 - Brennan Poole
  9. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  10. #8 - Josh Berry
  11. #9 - Brandon Jones
  12. #10 - AJ Allmendinger
  13. #11 - Daniel Hemric
  14. #16 - Chandler Smith
  15. #17 - Alex Bowman
  16. #18 - Sammy Smith
  17. #19 - Ty Gibbs
  18. #20 - John Hunter Nemechek
  19. #21 - Austin Hill
  20. #24 - Connor Mosack
  21. #25 - Brett Moffitt
  22. #26 - Kaz Grala
  23. #27 - Jeb Burton
  24. #28 - Kyle Sieg
  25. #31 - Parker Retzlaff
  26. #35 - Stanton Barrett
  27. #38 - Joe Graf, Jr.
  28. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  29. #43 - Ryan Ellis
  30. #44 - Stefan Parsons
  31. #45 - Sage Karam
  32. #48 - Parker Kligerman
  33. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  34. #53 - TBA
  35. #74 - TBA
  36. #78 - Anthony Alfredo
  37. #91 - Ross Chastain
  38. #92 - Josh Williams
  39. #96 - Max McLaughlin
  40. #98 - Riley Herbst

Catch the action-packed NASCAR Xfinity Series Shriners Children’s 200 at The Glen on August 19 at 3:30 pm ET.

