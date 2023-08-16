NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: Full entry list for Shriners Children's 200 at The Glen at Watkins Glen International Raceway

The 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Watkins Glen, New York, this weekend after Cabo Wabo 250.

The Shriners Children’s 200 at The Glen is the 23rd NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the season and will be held on Saturday (August 19) at the Watkins Glen International Raceway. It is scheduled to kick off at 3:30 pm ET and will be broadcast on USA, NBC Sports, and MRN.

The event will be contested over 82 laps at the 2.454-mile-long road course. It will be the 28th annual Shriners Children’s 200 at The Glen hosted by the Watkins Glen International Raceway in the history of the series.

Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to Twitter to share a list of the drivers taking part in Saturday's Shriners Children’s 200 at The Glen.

There are a total of 40 Xfinity Series entries for the 38 spots this week in Watkin Glen. Some notable drivers on the entry list include Chris Hacker, Alex Labbe, Connor Mosack, Stanton Barrett, Stefan Parsons, Sage Karam, Ross Chastain, and Max McLaughlin.

Cup Series regular Kyle Larson won last year’s Shriners Children’s 200 at The Glen in two hours, 35 minutes, and 14 seconds.

2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series Shriners Children’s 200 at The Glen full entry list

Here is a list of the 40 NASCAR Xfinity Series entries that will take part at the Watkins Glen International Raceway:

#00 - Cole Custer #02 - Blaine Perkins #07 - Chris Hacker #08 - Alex Labbe #1 - Sam Mayer #2 - Sheldon Creed #4 - Kyle Weatherman #6 - Brennan Poole #7 - Justin Allgaier #8 - Josh Berry #9 - Brandon Jones #10 - AJ Allmendinger #11 - Daniel Hemric #16 - Chandler Smith #17 - Alex Bowman #18 - Sammy Smith #19 - Ty Gibbs #20 - John Hunter Nemechek #21 - Austin Hill #24 - Connor Mosack #25 - Brett Moffitt #26 - Kaz Grala #27 - Jeb Burton #28 - Kyle Sieg #31 - Parker Retzlaff #35 - Stanton Barrett #38 - Joe Graf, Jr. #39 - Ryan Sieg #43 - Ryan Ellis #44 - Stefan Parsons #45 - Sage Karam #48 - Parker Kligerman #51 - Jeremy Clements #53 - TBA #74 - TBA #78 - Anthony Alfredo #91 - Ross Chastain #92 - Josh Williams #96 - Max McLaughlin #98 - Riley Herbst

Catch the action-packed NASCAR Xfinity Series Shriners Children’s 200 at The Glen on August 19 at 3:30 pm ET.