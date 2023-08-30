NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: Full entry list for Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 at Darlington Raceway

NASCAR
By Yash Soni
Modified Aug 30, 2023 18:04 IST
The 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Darlington, South Carolina, this weekend after Wawa 250 Powered By Coca-Cola.

The Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 is the 25th NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the campaign and will be held on Saturday (September 2) at the Darlington Raceway. It is scheduled to kick off at 3:30 pm ET and will be broadcast on USA, NBC Sports, and MRN.

The event will run 147 laps at the 1.366 miles permanent tri-oval shaped racetrack. It will be the 41st annual Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 hosted by the Darlington Raceway in the history of the series.

Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass took to Twitter not long ago to share a list of the drivers taking part in Saturday's Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200.

There are a total of 39 Xfinity Series entries for 38 spots this week in Darlington. A couple of notable drivers on the entry list are Garrett Smithley, Stefan Parsons, Chad Finchum, Kyle Larson, Corey Heim, Kyle Sieg, Joe Graf Jr., Sage Karam, Rajah Caruth, Matt Mills, Timmy Hill, and Ross Chastain.

Noah Gragson won last year’s Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 in two hours, two minutes, and 58 seconds.

2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 full entry list

Here is a list of the 39 NASCAR Xfinity Series entries that will take part at the Darlington Raceway:

  1. #00 - Cole Custer
  2. #02 - Blaine Perkins
  3. #07 - Stefan Parsons
  4. #08 - Chad Finchum
  5. #1 - Sam Mayer
  6. #2 - Sheldon Creed
  7. #4 - Kyle Weatherman
  8. #6 - Garrett Smithley
  9. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  10. #8 - Josh Berry
  11. #9 - Brandon Jones
  12. #10 - Justin Haley
  13. #11 - Daniel Hemric
  14. #16 - Chandler Smith
  15. #17 - Kyle Larson
  16. #18 - Sammy Smith
  17. #19 - Trevor Bayne
  18. #20 - John Hunter Nemechek
  19. #21 - Austin Hill
  20. #24 - Corey Heim
  21. #25 - Brett Moffitt
  22. #26 - Kaz Grala
  23. #27 - Jeb Burton
  24. #28 - Kyle Sieg
  25. #31 - Parker Retzlaff
  26. #35 - TBA
  27. #38 - Joe Graf, Jr.
  28. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  29. #43 - Ryan Ellis
  30. #44 - Sage Karam
  31. #45 - Rajah Caruth
  32. #48 - Parker Kligerman
  33. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  34. #53 - Matt Mills
  35. #66 - Timmy Hill
  36. #78 - Anthony Alfredo
  37. #91 - Ross Chastain
  38. #92 - Josh Williams
  39. #98 - Riley Herbst

Watch the action-packed NASCAR Xfinity Series Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 on September 2 at 3:30 pm ET.

Edited by Yash Soni
