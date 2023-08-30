NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: Full entry list for Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 at Darlington Raceway

The 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Darlington, South Carolina, this weekend after Wawa 250 Powered By Coca-Cola.

The Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 is the 25th NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the campaign and will be held on Saturday (September 2) at the Darlington Raceway. It is scheduled to kick off at 3:30 pm ET and will be broadcast on USA, NBC Sports, and MRN.

The event will run 147 laps at the 1.366 miles permanent tri-oval shaped racetrack. It will be the 41st annual Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 hosted by the Darlington Raceway in the history of the series.

Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass took to Twitter not long ago to share a list of the drivers taking part in Saturday's Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200.

There are a total of 39 Xfinity Series entries for 38 spots this week in Darlington. A couple of notable drivers on the entry list are Garrett Smithley, Stefan Parsons, Chad Finchum, Kyle Larson, Corey Heim, Kyle Sieg, Joe Graf Jr., Sage Karam, Rajah Caruth, Matt Mills, Timmy Hill, and Ross Chastain.

Noah Gragson won last year’s Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 in two hours, two minutes, and 58 seconds.

2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 full entry list

Here is a list of the 39 NASCAR Xfinity Series entries that will take part at the Darlington Raceway:

#00 - Cole Custer #02 - Blaine Perkins #07 - Stefan Parsons #08 - Chad Finchum #1 - Sam Mayer #2 - Sheldon Creed #4 - Kyle Weatherman #6 - Garrett Smithley #7 - Justin Allgaier #8 - Josh Berry #9 - Brandon Jones #10 - Justin Haley #11 - Daniel Hemric #16 - Chandler Smith #17 - Kyle Larson #18 - Sammy Smith #19 - Trevor Bayne #20 - John Hunter Nemechek #21 - Austin Hill #24 - Corey Heim #25 - Brett Moffitt #26 - Kaz Grala #27 - Jeb Burton #28 - Kyle Sieg #31 - Parker Retzlaff #35 - TBA #38 - Joe Graf, Jr. #39 - Ryan Sieg #43 - Ryan Ellis #44 - Sage Karam #45 - Rajah Caruth #48 - Parker Kligerman #51 - Jeremy Clements #53 - Matt Mills #66 - Timmy Hill #78 - Anthony Alfredo #91 - Ross Chastain #92 - Josh Williams #98 - Riley Herbst

Watch the action-packed NASCAR Xfinity Series Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 on September 2 at 3:30 pm ET.