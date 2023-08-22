NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: Full entry list for Wawa 250 Powered By Coca-Cola at Daytona International Speedway

The 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Daytona Beach, Florida, this weekend after Shriners Children's 200 At The Glen.

The Wawa 250 Powered By Coca-Cola is the 24th NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the campaign and will be held on Friday (August 25) at the Daytona International Speedway. It is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 pm ET and will be broadcast on USA, NBC Sports, and MRN.

The event will run 100 laps at the 2.5-miles superspeedway. It will be the 22nd annual Wawa 250 Powered By Coca-Cola hosted by the Daytona International Speedway in the history of the series.

Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to Twitter to share a list of the drivers taking part in Saturday's Wawa 250 Powered By Coca-Cola.

There are a total of 38 Xfinity Series entries this week in Daytona. Some notable drivers on the entry list are David Starr, Gray Gaulding, Kyle Weatherman, Kyle Busch, Ty Gibbs, Jeb Burton, Connor Mosack, Jordan Anderson, Jesse Iwuji, Joey Gase, Ceasar Bacarella, Jeffrey Earnhardt, Natalie Decker, and Alex Guenette.

Jeremy Clements won last year’s Wawa 250 Powered By Coca-Cola in two hours, 36 minutes, and 11 seconds.

2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series Wawa 250 Powered By Coca-Cola full entry list

Here is a list of the 38 NASCAR Xfinity Series entries that will take part at the Daytona International Speedway:

#00 - Cole Custer #02 - Blaine Perkins #07 - David Starr #08 - Gray Gaulding #1 - Sam Mayer #2 - Sheldon Creed #4 - Kyle Weatherman #6 - Garrett Smithley #7 - Justin Allgaier #8 - Josh Berry #9 - Brandon Jones #10 - Kyle Busch #11 - Daniel Hemric #16 - Chandler Smith #18 - Sammy Smith #19 - Ty Gibbs #20 - John Hunter Nemechek #21 - Austin Hill #22 - Jeb Burton #24 - Connor Mosack #25 - Brett Moffitt #26 - Kaz Grala #27 - Jordan Anderson #28 - Kyle Sieg #31 - Parker Retzlaff #35 - Joey Gase #38 - Joe Graf, Jr. #39 - Ryan Sieg #43 - Ryan Ellis #44 - Ceasar Bacarella #45 - Jeffrey Earnhardt #48 - Parker Kligerman #51 - Jeremy Clements #53 - Natalie Decker #78 - Anthony Alfredo #91 - Alex Guenette #92 - Josh Williams #98 - Riley Herbst

Catch the action-packed NASCAR Xfinity Series Wawa 250 Powered By Coca-Cola on August 19 at 3:30 pm ET.