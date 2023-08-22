NASCAR
  • home icon
  • NASCAR
  • NASCAR Xfinity Series
  • NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: Full entry list for Wawa 250 Powered By Coca-Cola at Daytona International Speedway

NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: Full entry list for Wawa 250 Powered By Coca-Cola at Daytona International Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Aug 22, 2023 20:10 IST
NASCAR Xfinity Series Wawa 250 powered by Coca-Cola
NASCAR Xfinity Series Wawa 250 powered by Coca-Cola

The 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Daytona Beach, Florida, this weekend after Shriners Children's 200 At The Glen.

The Wawa 250 Powered By Coca-Cola is the 24th NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the campaign and will be held on Friday (August 25) at the Daytona International Speedway. It is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 pm ET and will be broadcast on USA, NBC Sports, and MRN.

The event will run 100 laps at the 2.5-miles superspeedway. It will be the 22nd annual Wawa 250 Powered By Coca-Cola hosted by the Daytona International Speedway in the history of the series.

Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to Twitter to share a list of the drivers taking part in Saturday's Wawa 250 Powered By Coca-Cola.

There are a total of 38 Xfinity Series entries this week in Daytona. Some notable drivers on the entry list are David Starr, Gray Gaulding, Kyle Weatherman, Kyle Busch, Ty Gibbs, Jeb Burton, Connor Mosack, Jordan Anderson, Jesse Iwuji, Joey Gase, Ceasar Bacarella, Jeffrey Earnhardt, Natalie Decker, and Alex Guenette.

Jeremy Clements won last year’s Wawa 250 Powered By Coca-Cola in two hours, 36 minutes, and 11 seconds.

2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series Wawa 250 Powered By Coca-Cola full entry list

Here is a list of the 38 NASCAR Xfinity Series entries that will take part at the Daytona International Speedway:

  1. #00 - Cole Custer
  2. #02 - Blaine Perkins
  3. #07 - David Starr
  4. #08 - Gray Gaulding
  5. #1 - Sam Mayer
  6. #2 - Sheldon Creed
  7. #4 - Kyle Weatherman
  8. #6 - Garrett Smithley
  9. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  10. #8 - Josh Berry
  11. #9 - Brandon Jones
  12. #10 - Kyle Busch
  13. #11 - Daniel Hemric
  14. #16 - Chandler Smith
  15. #18 - Sammy Smith
  16. #19 - Ty Gibbs
  17. #20 - John Hunter Nemechek
  18. #21 - Austin Hill
  19. #22 - Jeb Burton
  20. #24 - Connor Mosack
  21. #25 - Brett Moffitt
  22. #26 - Kaz Grala
  23. #27 - Jordan Anderson
  24. #28 - Kyle Sieg
  25. #31 - Parker Retzlaff
  26. #35 - Joey Gase
  27. #38 - Joe Graf, Jr.
  28. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  29. #43 - Ryan Ellis
  30. #44 - Ceasar Bacarella
  31. #45 - Jeffrey Earnhardt
  32. #48 - Parker Kligerman
  33. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  34. #53 - Natalie Decker
  35. #78 - Anthony Alfredo
  36. #91 - Alex Guenette
  37. #92 - Josh Williams
  38. #98 - Riley Herbst

Catch the action-packed NASCAR Xfinity Series Wawa 250 Powered By Coca-Cola on August 19 at 3:30 pm ET.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...