NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: Full results for Dead On Tools 250 at Martinsville Speedway

The 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series Dead On Tools 250 is completed.

The 32nd race and the sixth playoff race of the season, with a total of 38 entries, started at 3:30 pm ET on Saturday, October 28. It took place at the Martinsville Speedway and lasted two hours, 26 minutes and seven seconds.

Driving the #7 Chevrolet for JR Motorsports, Justin Allgaier earned his fourth win of the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. It locked his spot into the Championship 4 finale that will decide the series title at Phoenix Raceway on November 4.

Expand Tweet

Allgaier crossed the line first just ahead of Sheldon Creed, who needed a victory to advance to the title race, to win the Round of 8 elimination race after a crazy overtime finish. The #7 driver was ahead by a margin of 0.032 seconds. It also marked his 23rd career win in the series and his first at Martinsville Speedway.

Meanwhile, Creed finished runner-up, followed by Sammy Smith, Riley Herbst, and Josh Berry in the top five. Daniel Hemric, Parker Retzlaff, Anthony Alfredo, Jeb Burton, and Parker Kligerman completed the top 10.

Allgaier joined Sam Mayer, John Hunter Nemechek, and Cole Custer in the Championship 4.

Expand Tweet

The Dead On Tools 250 saw 13 lead changes among eight drivers and witnessed 15 caution flags.

NASCAR Xfinity series Dead On Tools 250 final results explored

Here are the final results for NASCAR's Dead On Tools 250 at Martinsville Speedway:

#7 - Justin Allgaier (P) #2 - Sheldon Creed (P) #18 - Sammy Smith (R) (P) #98 - Riley Herbst #8 - Josh Berry #10 - Daniel Hemric (OP) #31 - Parker Retzlaff (R) #78 - Anthony Alfredo #27 - Jeb Burton #48 - Parker Kligerman #11 - Layne Riggs #44 - Rajah Caruth (i) #28 - C. J. McLaughlin #92 - Josh Williams #19 - Myatt Snider #9 - Brandon Jones #51 - Jeremy Clements #20 - John Hunter Nemechek (P) #00 - Cole Custer (P) #25 - Brett Moffitt #21 - Austin Hill (P) #02 - Blaine Perkins (R) #91 - Josh Bilicki #43 - Ryan Ellis #1 - Sam Mayer (P) #45 - Jeffrey Earnhardt #08 - Chad Finchum #26 - Kaz Grala #38 - Joe Graf Jr. #35 - Chris Hacker (i) #24 - Connor Mosack (R) #6 - Brennan Poole #53 - Akinori Ogata (i) #4 - J. J. Yeley #39 - Ryan Sieg #16 - Chandler Smith (R) (P) #07 - Devin Jones #29 - Kyle Sieg

Watch NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers next weekend at Phoenix Raceway for the season’s championship race.