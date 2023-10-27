NASCAR

NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: What is the qualifying order for Dead On Tools 250 at Martinsville Speedway?

By Yash Soni
Modified Oct 27, 2023 19:00 IST
The Martinsville Speedway will host NASCAR's Dead On Tools 250 this weekend. The 32nd race of the 2023 Xfinity Series season and sixth playoff race of the season kicks off at 3:30 pm ET on Saturday, Oct. 28, in a 158-mile action-packed race.

The Martinsville Speedway in Ridgeway, Virginia, is a 0.526 permanent paper-clip shaped racetrack. It opened in 1949 and will host the fourth annual Dead On Tools 250.

Dead On Tools 250 will feature 38 out of 40 drivers. Just like the other NASCAR Xfinity Series races, practice sessions will open this week’s Xfinity race at 5 pm ET on Friday, Oct. 27. That will be followed by qualifying sessions, at 5:35 pm ET, which will set the starting order for the main event.

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Ty Gibbs is the defending champion of the Xfinity Series Dead On Tools 250.

Qualifying order for NASCAR Xfinity Series Dead On Tools 250 at Martinsville Speedway

FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass tweeted the qualifying order for Saturday’s Xfinity race at the Martinsville Speedway:

The qualifying order for NASCAR’s Dead On Tools 250 kicks off with Dawson Cram running the first lap and Sam Mayer in the final one.

Here’s the full qualifying order for Dead On Tools 250:

  1. Dawson Cram – 40.000
  2. Timmy Hill – 39.900
  3. Devin Jones - 39.600
  4. Akinori Ogata - 39.250
  5. Kyle Sieg - 39.000
  6. JJ Yeley - 38.550
  7. TBA - 34.200
  8. Chad Finchum - 34.000
  9. Rajah Caruth - 33.150
  10. Joe Graf, Jr. - 32.400
  11. CJ McLaughlin - 31.900
  12. Jeffrey Earnhardt - 31.250
  13. Blaine Perkins - 30.650
  14. Josh Bilicki - 29.850
  15. Connor Mosack ­- 27.300
  16. Anthony Alfredo - 26.650
  17. Ryan Ellis - 25.600
  18. Brett Moffitt - 25.550
  19. Brennan Poole - 24.400
  20. Kaz Grala - 24.400
  21. Layne Riggs - 23.700
  22. Myatt Snider - 22.050
  23. Josh Berry - 21.800
  24. Jeremy Clements - 21.150
  25. Josh Williams - 21.100
  26. Jeb Burton - 17.200
  27. Ryan Sieg - 15.900
  28. Parker Retzlaff - 15.000
  29. Brandon Jones - 11.100
  30. Parker Kligerman - 10.050
  31. Riley Herbst - 6.850
  32. Chandler Smith (P) - 22.650
  33. Sheldon Creed (P) - 18.300
  34. Justin Allgaier (P) - 9.550
  35. Sammy Smith # (P) - 8.300
  36. Cole Custer (P) - 7.650
  37. Daniel Hemric (P) - 6.150
  38. Austin Hill (P) - 3.950
  39. John Hunter Nemechek (P) - 2.600
  40. Sam Mayer (P) - 2.050

Catch all NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers at the Martinsville Speedway on Saturday, Oct. 28, live on USA Network and MRN.

Edited by Yash Soni
