NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: What is the qualifying order for Dead On Tools 250 at Martinsville Speedway?

The Martinsville Speedway will host NASCAR's Dead On Tools 250 this weekend. The 32nd race of the 2023 Xfinity Series season and sixth playoff race of the season kicks off at 3:30 pm ET on Saturday, Oct. 28, in a 158-mile action-packed race.
The Martinsville Speedway in Ridgeway, Virginia, is a 0.526 permanent paper-clip shaped racetrack. It opened in 1949 and will host the fourth annual Dead On Tools 250.
Dead On Tools 250 will feature 38 out of 40 drivers. Just like the other NASCAR Xfinity Series races, practice sessions will open this week’s Xfinity race at 5 pm ET on Friday, Oct. 27. That will be followed by qualifying sessions, at 5:35 pm ET, which will set the starting order for the main event.
Joe Gibbs Racing driver Ty Gibbs is the defending champion of the Xfinity Series Dead On Tools 250.
Qualifying order for NASCAR Xfinity Series Dead On Tools 250 at Martinsville Speedway
FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass tweeted the qualifying order for Saturday’s Xfinity race at the Martinsville Speedway:
The qualifying order for NASCAR’s Dead On Tools 250 kicks off with Dawson Cram running the first lap and Sam Mayer in the final one.
Here’s the full qualifying order for Dead On Tools 250:
- Dawson Cram – 40.000
- Timmy Hill – 39.900
- Devin Jones - 39.600
- Akinori Ogata - 39.250
- Kyle Sieg - 39.000
- JJ Yeley - 38.550
- TBA - 34.200
- Chad Finchum - 34.000
- Rajah Caruth - 33.150
- Joe Graf, Jr. - 32.400
- CJ McLaughlin - 31.900
- Jeffrey Earnhardt - 31.250
- Blaine Perkins - 30.650
- Josh Bilicki - 29.850
- Connor Mosack - 27.300
- Anthony Alfredo - 26.650
- Ryan Ellis - 25.600
- Brett Moffitt - 25.550
- Brennan Poole - 24.400
- Kaz Grala - 24.400
- Layne Riggs - 23.700
- Myatt Snider - 22.050
- Josh Berry - 21.800
- Jeremy Clements - 21.150
- Josh Williams - 21.100
- Jeb Burton - 17.200
- Ryan Sieg - 15.900
- Parker Retzlaff - 15.000
- Brandon Jones - 11.100
- Parker Kligerman - 10.050
- Riley Herbst - 6.850
- Chandler Smith (P) - 22.650
- Sheldon Creed (P) - 18.300
- Justin Allgaier (P) - 9.550
- Sammy Smith # (P) - 8.300
- Cole Custer (P) - 7.650
- Daniel Hemric (P) - 6.150
- Austin Hill (P) - 3.950
- John Hunter Nemechek (P) - 2.600
- Sam Mayer (P) - 2.050
Catch all NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers at the Martinsville Speedway on Saturday, Oct. 28, live on USA Network and MRN.