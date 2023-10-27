NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: What is the qualifying order for Dead On Tools 250 at Martinsville Speedway?

The Martinsville Speedway will host NASCAR's Dead On Tools 250 this weekend. The 32nd race of the 2023 Xfinity Series season and sixth playoff race of the season kicks off at 3:30 pm ET on Saturday, Oct. 28, in a 158-mile action-packed race.

The Martinsville Speedway in Ridgeway, Virginia, is a 0.526 permanent paper-clip shaped racetrack. It opened in 1949 and will host the fourth annual Dead On Tools 250.

Dead On Tools 250 will feature 38 out of 40 drivers. Just like the other NASCAR Xfinity Series races, practice sessions will open this week’s Xfinity race at 5 pm ET on Friday, Oct. 27. That will be followed by qualifying sessions, at 5:35 pm ET, which will set the starting order for the main event.

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Ty Gibbs is the defending champion of the Xfinity Series Dead On Tools 250.

Qualifying order for NASCAR Xfinity Series Dead On Tools 250 at Martinsville Speedway

FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass tweeted the qualifying order for Saturday’s Xfinity race at the Martinsville Speedway:

The qualifying order for NASCAR’s Dead On Tools 250 kicks off with Dawson Cram running the first lap and Sam Mayer in the final one.

Here’s the full qualifying order for Dead On Tools 250:

Dawson Cram – 40.000 Timmy Hill – 39.900 Devin Jones - 39.600 Akinori Ogata - 39.250 Kyle Sieg - 39.000 JJ Yeley - 38.550 TBA - 34.200 Chad Finchum - 34.000 Rajah Caruth - 33.150 Joe Graf, Jr. - 32.400 CJ McLaughlin - 31.900 Jeffrey Earnhardt - 31.250 Blaine Perkins - 30.650 Josh Bilicki - 29.850 Connor Mosack ­- 27.300 Anthony Alfredo - 26.650 Ryan Ellis - 25.600 Brett Moffitt - 25.550 Brennan Poole - 24.400 Kaz Grala - 24.400 Layne Riggs - 23.700 Myatt Snider - 22.050 Josh Berry - 21.800 Jeremy Clements - 21.150 Josh Williams - 21.100 Jeb Burton - 17.200 Ryan Sieg - 15.900 Parker Retzlaff - 15.000 Brandon Jones - 11.100 Parker Kligerman - 10.050 Riley Herbst - 6.850 Chandler Smith (P) - 22.650 Sheldon Creed (P) - 18.300 Justin Allgaier (P) - 9.550 Sammy Smith # (P) - 8.300 Cole Custer (P) - 7.650 Daniel Hemric (P) - 6.150 Austin Hill (P) - 3.950 John Hunter Nemechek (P) - 2.600 Sam Mayer (P) - 2.050

Catch all NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers at the Martinsville Speedway on Saturday, Oct. 28, live on USA Network and MRN.