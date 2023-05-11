Create

NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: What is the qualifying order for Shriners Children’s 200 at Darlington Raceway?

By Yash Soni
Modified May 12, 2023 07:43 IST
NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Darlington Raceway

Darlington Raceway is all set to host NASCAR's Shriners Children’s 200 this weekend. The 11th race of the 2023 Xfinity Series season kicks off at 1:30 pm ET on Saturday, May 13, in a 200-mile action-packed contest.

The 1.366-mile-long track is located in Darlington, South Carolina, and boasts an egg-shaped oval track. Since it opened in 1950, Darlington Raceway has held at least two NASCAR races.

The Track Too Tough To Tame. #NASCAR75 | #NASCARThrowback https://t.co/j5dZtXb2S4

The Shriners Children’s 200 will feature 38 out of 41 drivers. Just like the other NASCAR Xfinity Series races, practice sessions will open this racing weekend on Friday, May 12, at 5:05 pm ET on FS1. This will be followed by a qualifying session at 5:35 pm ET, which will determine the starting positions for Saturday’s main event.

JR Motorsports driver Justin Allgaier is the defending champion of the Xfinity Series Shriners Children’s 200.

Qualifying order for NASCAR Xfinity Series Shriners Children’s 200 at Darlington Raceway

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for Saturday's Xfinity race at Darlington Raceway on Twitter.

Qualifying orders for Darlington: https://t.co/XshVoc9IpJ

The NASCAR Xfinity qualifying session is set to kick off with Ty Dillon running the first lap and Austin Hill running the final lap. Here’s the full qualifying order for the 2023 Shriners Children’s 200:

Order - Driver – Metric score

  1. Ty Dillon - 61.650
  2. Carson Hocevar - 61.650
  3. Dawson Cram - 42.050
  4. Chad Finchum - 37.900
  5. Sage Karam - 37.900
  6. Matt Mills - 36.800
  7. Ross Chastain - 35.950
  8. Garrett Smithley - 32.900
  9. Corey Heim - 32.600
  10. Patrick Emerling - 32.450
  11. Stefan Parsons - 32.250
  12. Jeffrey Earnhardt - 31.650
  13. Anthony Alfredo - 30.900
  14. Blaine Perkins - 29.350
  15. Gray Gaulding - 29.050
  16. Kyle Sieg - 28.650
  17. Brennan Poole - 26.700
  18. Parker Kligerman - 26.250
  19. Ryan Ellis - 25.650
  20. Kyle Larson - 23.500
  21. Josh Williams - 22.600
  22. Joe Graf Jr - 22.350
  23. Jeremy Clements - 19.750
  24. Parker Retzlaff - 18.300
  25. Ryan Sieg - 16.950
  26. Kaz Grala - 16.600
  27. Brett Moffitt - 16.500
  28. Jeb Burton - 16.200
  29. Riley Herbst - 14.600
  30. Daniel Hemric - 11.600
  31. Sam Mayer - 11.300
  32. Brandon Jones - 10.400
  33. Chandler Smith - 9.650
  34. Sheldon Creed - 8.950
  35. Sammy Smith - 8.050
  36. Cole Custer - 6.850
  37. Justin Allgaier - 4.600
  38. John Hunter Nemechek - 3.950
  39. Ryan Truex - 3.450
  40. Josh Berry - 3.450
  41. Austin Hill - 2.800

Catch all Xfinity Series teams and drivers at the Darlington Raceway on Saturday, May 13, live on FOX and MRN.

