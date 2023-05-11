NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: What is the qualifying order for Shriners Children’s 200 at Darlington Raceway?

Darlington Raceway is all set to host NASCAR's Shriners Children’s 200 this weekend. The 11th race of the 2023 Xfinity Series season kicks off at 1:30 pm ET on Saturday, May 13, in a 200-mile action-packed contest.
The 1.366-mile-long track is located in Darlington, South Carolina, and boasts an egg-shaped oval track. Since it opened in 1950, Darlington Raceway has held at least two NASCAR races.
The Shriners Children’s 200 will feature 38 out of 41 drivers. Just like the other NASCAR Xfinity Series races, practice sessions will open this racing weekend on Friday, May 12, at 5:05 pm ET on FS1. This will be followed by a qualifying session at 5:35 pm ET, which will determine the starting positions for Saturday’s main event.
JR Motorsports driver Justin Allgaier is the defending champion of the Xfinity Series Shriners Children’s 200.
Qualifying order for NASCAR Xfinity Series Shriners Children’s 200 at Darlington Raceway
NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for Saturday's Xfinity race at Darlington Raceway on Twitter.
The NASCAR Xfinity qualifying session is set to kick off with Ty Dillon running the first lap and Austin Hill running the final lap. Here’s the full qualifying order for the 2023 Shriners Children’s 200:
Order - Driver – Metric score
- Ty Dillon - 61.650
- Carson Hocevar - 61.650
- Dawson Cram - 42.050
- Chad Finchum - 37.900
- Sage Karam - 37.900
- Matt Mills - 36.800
- Ross Chastain - 35.950
- Garrett Smithley - 32.900
- Corey Heim - 32.600
- Patrick Emerling - 32.450
- Stefan Parsons - 32.250
- Jeffrey Earnhardt - 31.650
- Anthony Alfredo - 30.900
- Blaine Perkins - 29.350
- Gray Gaulding - 29.050
- Kyle Sieg - 28.650
- Brennan Poole - 26.700
- Parker Kligerman - 26.250
- Ryan Ellis - 25.650
- Kyle Larson - 23.500
- Josh Williams - 22.600
- Joe Graf Jr - 22.350
- Jeremy Clements - 19.750
- Parker Retzlaff - 18.300
- Ryan Sieg - 16.950
- Kaz Grala - 16.600
- Brett Moffitt - 16.500
- Jeb Burton - 16.200
- Riley Herbst - 14.600
- Daniel Hemric - 11.600
- Sam Mayer - 11.300
- Brandon Jones - 10.400
- Chandler Smith - 9.650
- Sheldon Creed - 8.950
- Sammy Smith - 8.050
- Cole Custer - 6.850
- Justin Allgaier - 4.600
- John Hunter Nemechek - 3.950
- Ryan Truex - 3.450
- Josh Berry - 3.450
- Austin Hill - 2.800
Catch all Xfinity Series teams and drivers at the Darlington Raceway on Saturday, May 13, live on FOX and MRN.