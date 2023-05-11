NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: What is the qualifying order for Shriners Children’s 200 at Darlington Raceway?

Darlington Raceway is all set to host NASCAR's Shriners Children’s 200 this weekend. The 11th race of the 2023 Xfinity Series season kicks off at 1:30 pm ET on Saturday, May 13, in a 200-mile action-packed contest.

The 1.366-mile-long track is located in Darlington, South Carolina, and boasts an egg-shaped oval track. Since it opened in 1950, Darlington Raceway has held at least two NASCAR races.

The Shriners Children’s 200 will feature 38 out of 41 drivers. Just like the other NASCAR Xfinity Series races, practice sessions will open this racing weekend on Friday, May 12, at 5:05 pm ET on FS1. This will be followed by a qualifying session at 5:35 pm ET, which will determine the starting positions for Saturday’s main event.

JR Motorsports driver Justin Allgaier is the defending champion of the Xfinity Series Shriners Children’s 200.

Qualifying order for NASCAR Xfinity Series Shriners Children’s 200 at Darlington Raceway

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for Saturday's Xfinity race at Darlington Raceway on Twitter.

The NASCAR Xfinity qualifying session is set to kick off with Ty Dillon running the first lap and Austin Hill running the final lap. Here’s the full qualifying order for the 2023 Shriners Children’s 200:

Order - Driver – Metric score

Ty Dillon - 61.650 Carson Hocevar - 61.650 Dawson Cram - 42.050 Chad Finchum - 37.900 Sage Karam - 37.900 Matt Mills - 36.800 Ross Chastain - 35.950 Garrett Smithley - 32.900 Corey Heim - 32.600 Patrick Emerling - 32.450 Stefan Parsons - 32.250 Jeffrey Earnhardt - 31.650 Anthony Alfredo - 30.900 Blaine Perkins - 29.350 Gray Gaulding - 29.050 Kyle Sieg - 28.650 Brennan Poole - 26.700 Parker Kligerman - 26.250 Ryan Ellis - 25.650 Kyle Larson - 23.500 Josh Williams - 22.600 Joe Graf Jr - 22.350 Jeremy Clements - 19.750 Parker Retzlaff - 18.300 Ryan Sieg - 16.950 Kaz Grala - 16.600 Brett Moffitt - 16.500 Jeb Burton - 16.200 Riley Herbst - 14.600 Daniel Hemric - 11.600 Sam Mayer - 11.300 Brandon Jones - 10.400 Chandler Smith - 9.650 Sheldon Creed - 8.950 Sammy Smith - 8.050 Cole Custer - 6.850 Justin Allgaier - 4.600 John Hunter Nemechek - 3.950 Ryan Truex - 3.450 Josh Berry - 3.450 Austin Hill - 2.800

Catch all Xfinity Series teams and drivers at the Darlington Raceway on Saturday, May 13, live on FOX and MRN.

