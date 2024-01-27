NASCAR 2024: Full driver & team lineup explored ahead of 2024 Cup Series season

A week is left to kick off the much-awaited 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season. NASCAR Cup teams and drivers have started preparing for the nine-month long racing season.

Thirty-four drivers will compete full-time in the 2024 Cup season and two charter cars set to take the field. As the season is coming closer, all 36 charter cars had confirmed drivers for the 2024 Cup season, but only 34 cars had confirmed full-time drivers throughout the NASCAR season.

Expand Tweet

AJ Allmendinger moved to ride full-time in Xfinity this season but will make multiple starts in the Kaulig Racing’s #16 Chevy, including season opener Daytona 500. The #16 entry will be shared throughout the season between multiple drivers.

Expand Tweet

Rick Ware Racing’s second car - #51 Ford is set to be driven by Justin Haley. JJ Yeley, who ran part-time in the #15 entry last season, will not return in 2024.

The #15 Ford entry will be shared between Kaz Grala and Cody Ware throughout the 36-race season.

Complete full-time NASCAR Cup Series teams and driver’s lineup

Here’s a list of drivers and teams participating full-time in the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season:

Hendrick Motorsports

#5 - Kyle Larson

#9 - Chase Elliott

#24 - William Byron

#48 - Alex Bowman

JTG Daugherty Racing

#47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Kaulig Racing

#16 – (A. J. Allmendinger & others)

#31 - Daniel Hemric

Richard Childress Racing

#3 - Austin Dillon

#8 - Kyle Busch

Spire Motorsports

#7 - Corey LaJoie

#71 - Zane Smith (R)

#77 - Carson Hocevar (R)

Trackhouse Racing

#1 - Ross Chastain

#99 - Daniel Suárez

Front Row Motorsports

#34 - Michael McDowell

#38 - Todd Gilliland

RFK Racing

#6 - Brad Keselowski

#17 - Chris Buescher

Rick Ware Racing

#51 - Justin Haley

#15 – (Kaz Grala & Cody Ware)

Stewart–Haas Racing

#4 - Josh Berry (R)

#10 - Noah Gragson

#14 - Chase Briscoe

#41 - Ryan Preece

Team Penske

#2 - Austin Cindric

#12 - Ryan Blaney

#22 - Joey Logano

Wood Brothers Racing

#21 - Harrison Burton

23XI Racing

#23 - Bubba Wallace

#45 - Tyler Reddick

Joe Gibbs Racing

#11 - Denny Hamlin

#19 - Martin Truex Jr.

#20 - Christopher Bell

#54 - Ty Gibbs

Legacy Motor Club

#42 - John Hunter Nemechek

#43 - Erik Jones

Catch action-packed 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season next month starting with Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum.