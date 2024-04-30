NASCAR 2024: Full weekend schedule for the AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway

The 2024 AdventHealth 400 takes place on Sunday, May 5, at the Kansas Speedway. The race will be telecast on FS1 and MRN at 3 pm ET. Located in Kansas, the race will be the 12th race of the 2024 NASCAR season and will see the Next Gen car in action for the fifth time since its debut.

The 1.5-mile-long tri-oval-shaped track features 17–20 degrees of progressive banking in the turns, 9–11 degrees of progressive banking on the frontstretch, and 5 degrees of banking on the backstretch.

The Kansas Speedway was first opened in 2001. It hosted its inaugural Cup Series race at the track the same year. Hall of Famer Jeff Gordon was the winner of the inaugural Cup race at the Kansas Speedway.

The 38 drivers entering this week’s Cup Series race will compete across 267 laps in 400.5 miles. The Cup Series weekend will begin with a practice and qualifying session on Saturday (May 4), followed by the main race on Sunday.

Denny Hamlin and Joe Gibbs Racing enter as the defending winners after securing a thrilling victory in last year's AdventHealth 400. The #11 JGR driver will look to defend his title this week. He recently won last weekend’s Wurth 400 at Dover Motor Speedway and will look to take the winning tally to four.

Hamlin holds the record for most AdventHealth 400 wins with three. He won the event in 2012, 2020, and 2023. He is followed by RFK Racing driver/owner Brad Keselowski and two-time Cup champion Kyle Busch, with two wins each.

Full weekend schedule for the 2024 AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway

Here’s the complete practice, qualifying, and race schedule for this weekend at the Kansas Speedway:

Friday, May 3, 2024

10 am ET: ARCA Menards Series open practice

Saturday, May 4, 2024

10:25 am ET: ARCA Menards Series practice

11:10 am ET: ARCA Menards Series qualifying

12:05 pm ET: NASCAR Xfinity Series practice

12:35 pm ET: NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying

2 pm ET: Tide 150

5:05 pm ET: NASCAR Cup Series practice

5:50 pm ET: NASCAR Cup Series qualifying

8 pm ET: Heart of America 200

Sunday, May 5, 2024

3 pm ET: AdventHealth 400

Catch the thrilling NASCAR Cup Series and Truck Series weekend at Kansas Speedway from May 3 to 5, 2024.