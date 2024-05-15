NASCAR 2024: Full weekend schedule for All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway

The 2024 All-Star Race and All-Star Open take place on Sunday, May 19, at the North Wilkesboro Speedway. The All-Star Open and All-Star Race will be telecast on FS1 and MRN at 5:30 pm ET and 8 pm ET, respectively.

Located in North Wilkesboro, North Carolina, the All-Star Race will be the second exhibition race of the 2024 NASCAR season and will see the Next Gen car in action for the second time since its debut.

The 0.625-mile-long paved oval short track features 13 degrees of banking in turns and three degrees of banking in straights. NASCAR returned to this track last year for its first Cup race since 1994. The track was reconstructed in the offseason, and this will be the first Cup Series race on the newly designed track.

Twenty drivers will compete for the All-Star Open over 100 laps, and three of them will lock in the three final spots in the all-star field. The top two finishers from the Open and the Fan Vote winner will advance to the main event.

Twenty drivers will compete in the All-Star Race over 200 laps, with a competition break on or around Lap 100. Seventeen out of 20 drivers are already locked into Sunday night's Cup Series race. As this is an exhibition race, there will be no driver or owner points for this week’s Cup race.

Kyle Larson and Hendrick Motorsports enter as the defending winners of the event after securing a thrilling victory in last year's event. The #5 Chevy driver will look to defend his title on Sunday.

Full weekend schedule for the 2024 NASCAR All-Star Race & Open

Here’s the practice, qualifying, and race schedule for this weekend at North Wilkesboro Speedway:

Friday, May 17, 2024

3 pm ET: Truck Series practice

4 pm ET: Cup Series pit road qualifying entry/exit practice

4:35 pm ET: Cup Series practice

5:40 pm ET: Qualifying (All-Star Open)

6:20 pm ET: Qualifying (All-Star Pit-Crew Challenge)

Saturday, May 18, 2024

10:35 am ET: Truck Series qualifying

1:30 pm ET: Wright Brand 250

5:20 pm ET: Heat No. 1

6:15 pm ET: Heat No. 2

Sunday, May 19, 2024

5:30 pm ET: All-Star Open

8 pm ET: All-Star Race

Catch the thrilling NASCAR Cup Series and Truck Series weekend at the North Wilkesboro Speedway from May 17 to May 19.