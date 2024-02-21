NASCAR 2024: Full weekend schedule for Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

The 2024 Ambetter Health 400 will take place on Sunday, February 25, at Atlanta Motor Speedway. The race will be telecast on FOX and PRN at 3:00 pm ET.

Sunday’s race will be the second race of the 2024 NASCAR season in Hampton, Georgia, and will see the Next Gen car in action for the fifth time since its debut. The track will feature an all-new racing surface in 2022, with 28 degrees of banking in turns and 5 degrees on the straightaway.

The 1.54-mile D-shaped oval at Atlanta Motor Speedway was opened in 1960 and hosted its first Cup Series race the same year, with Fireball Roberts taking the win at the inaugural event.

The 37 drivers entering this week’s Cup Series race will compete for over 260 laps. There will be no practice sessions this weekend as the Atlanta track with new design, combined with the rules package from NASCAR, creates racing that is similar to what is seen at Daytona International Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway.

The 400-mile race will kick-off directly with Saturday's qualifying race for a single-lap, single-car run and conclude with the main race on Sunday.

Atlanta Motor Speedway will host the season’s second event of the Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Truck Series over three days.

Joey Logano and Team Penske entered as the defending winners of the Ambetter Health 400 after securing a thrilling victory in last year's event. The #22 Ford driver will look to win back-to-back titles on Sunday.

Richard Petty, Dale Earnhardt, Bobby Labonte, and Jimmie Johnson hold the record for winning the Ambetter Health 400 most often. They share four titles in their bags, followed by Neil Bonnett, Bill Elliott, and Jeff Gordon with three. Among active drivers, Brad Keselowski is the only driver with multiple wins. He won the event two times - in 2017 and 2019.

Full weekend schedule for the 2024 Ambetter Health 400

Here’s the complete qualifying, and race schedule for the 2024 Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway:

Friday, February 23

3:05 pm ET: Truck Series qualifying

4:35 pm ET: Xfinity Series qualifying

Saturday, February 24

11:30 am ET: Cup Series qualifying

2 pm ET: Fr8 208

5 pm ET: RAPTOR King of Tough 250

Sunday, February 25

3 pm ET: Ambetter Health 400

Catch the adrenaline-fuelled NASCAR Cup Series weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway from February 23 to 25.