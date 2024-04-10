NASCAR 2024: Full weekend schedule for AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Texas Motor Speedway

The 2024 AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 is set to take place on Sunday, April 14, 2024, at the Texas Motor Speedway. The race will be telecast on FS1 and PRN at 3:30 pm ET. Sunday’s race will be the ninth race of the 2024 NASCAR season in Fort Worth, Texas, and will see the Next Gen car in action for the fourth time since its debut.

The quad-oval-shaped intermediate track features twenty degrees of banking in Turns 1 and 2, twenty-four degrees in Turns 3 and 4, and five degrees in straightaways.

Expand Tweet

The 1.5-mile-long track at Texas Motor Speedway was opened in 1996 and hosted its inaugural Cup Series race at the track in 1997. Jeff Burton was the winner of the inaugural Cup race at the Texas Motor Speedway.

The 38 drivers entering this week’s Cup Series race will compete across 267 laps. The Cup Series weekend will begin with a practice and qualifying session on Saturday (Apr. 13), followed by the main race on Sunday.

Expand Tweet

William Byron and Hendrick Motorsports enter as the defending winners after securing a thrilling victory in last year's AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400. The #24 HMS driver already has three wins and will look to defend his title this week.

NASCAR Cup Series legend Jimmie Johnson holds the record for most AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 wins, with five. He won the event in 2007 and 2012–2015. He is followed by Carl Edwards and Kevin Harvick with three wins apiece.

Along with Byron, Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Tyler Reddick are the only active drivers on the grid with victories at this event.

Full weekend schedule for the 2024 AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400

Here’s the complete practice, qualifying, and race schedule for this weekend at Texas Motor Speedway:

Friday, Apr. 12, 2024

4:05 pm ET: NASCAR Truck Series practice

4:35 pm ET: NASCAR Truck Series qualifying

6 pm ET: NASCAR Xfinity Series practice

6:30 pm ET: NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying

8:30 pm ET: Truck Series’ SpeedyCash.com 250

Saturday, Apr. 13, 2024

10:35 am ET: NASCAR Cup Series practice

11:20 am ET: NASCAR Cup Series qualifying

1:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series’ Andy's Frozen Custard 300

Sunday, Apr. 14, 2024

3:30 pm ET: AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400

Catch the adrenaline-fueled NASCAR weekend at Texas Motor Speedway from Apr. 12 to 14, 2024.

Poll : How many wins does NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson hold at AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400? Five Three 1 votes View Discussion