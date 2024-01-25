NASCAR 2024: Full weekend schedule for Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum

The much-awaited NASCAR’s Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum is all set to take place on Sunday, February 4, 2024, at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The first exhibition race of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season will be broadcast on FOX at 8 pm ET.

The Clash will consist of over 150 laps and a total of 23 drivers will compete in the event. The 23rd and final spot is reserved for the driver who finished highest in the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series championship standings who did not already transfer into the field.

A total of 40 NASCAR drivers will take part in this year’s Busch Light Clash. There will be four heat races of 25 laps each. The top five drivers in each heat will advance to The Clash. The remaining drivers from each heat race will go through the Last Chance Qualifier Race. The top two finishers from the LCQ will advance to The Clash.

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Martin Truex Jr. is the defending champion of the Clash and hopes to repeat as a winner.

Full weekend schedule for 2024 NASCAR Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum

Here’s the complete two-day schedule for 2024 Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum:

Saturday February 3, 2024

1:15 pm ET: Mexico Series practice 1

2:45 pm ET: Mexico Series practice 2

4:30 pm ET: Mexico Series qualifying

6:00 pm ET: Cup Series practice

8:30 pm ET: Cup Series Qualifying Heat Race No. 1

8:45 pm ET: Cup Series Qualifying Heat Race No. 2

9:00 pm ET: Cup Series Qualifying Heat Race No. 3

9:15 pm ET: Cup Series Qualifying Heat Race No. 4

Sunday, February 4, 2024

4:30 pm ET: King Taco la Batalla en El Coliseo

6:30 pm ET: Last Chance Qualifying Race

8:00 pm ET: Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum

Breaking down of the starting line-up for the 2024 Busch Light Clash

Here’s how the starting lineup will be set for the 23-car field for the Clash:

Heat 1 winner Heat 2 winner Heat 3 winner Heat 4 winner Heat 1 second-place Heat 2 second-place Heat 3 second-place Heat 4 second-place Heat 1 third-place Heat 2 third-place Heat 3 third-place Heat 4 third-place Heat 1 fourth-place Heat 2 fourth-place Heat 3 fourth-place Heat 4 fourth-place Heat 1 fifth-place Heat 2 fifth-place Heat 3 fifth-place Heat 4 fifth-place LCQ winner LCQ 2 winner 2023 points provisional