NASCAR 2024: Full weekend schedule for Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway

The Coke Zero Sugar 400 is set to take place at the Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, August 24. The 400-mile race will be telecast on NBC Sports at 7:30 pm ET.

Located in Daytona Beach, Florida, it will be the 25th race of the 2024 NASCAR season and will see the Next Gen car in action for the sixth time at Daytona. Coke Zero Sugar 400 is divided into three stages: Stage 1 ends on lap 50, Stage 2 consists of 50 laps and the Final Stage consists of 60 laps.

The Daytona International Speedway is a 2.5-mile superspeedway featuring 31 degrees of banking in the turns and 18 degrees in the tri-oval. It hosted its first NASCAR Cup Series race in 1959. Fireball Roberts won the inaugural Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway.

It will be the 155th Cup Series race hosted by Daytona International Speedway. The 40 drivers entering this week’s Cup Series race will compete across 160 laps in 400 miles. The Cup weekend will begin with a qualifying session on Friday (August 23), followed by the main event on Saturday.

RFK Racing driver Chris Buescher will enter as the defending winner of the event after securing a thrilling victory in last year’s Daytona summer race.

NASCAR Hall of Famer David Pearson holds the record for most Coke Zero Sugar 400 wins with five. He won the event in 1961, 1972–1974, 1978. Pearson is followed by Cale Yarborough and Tony Stewart with four wins each.

Full weekend schedule for the 2024 Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway

Here’s the complete practice, qualifying, and race schedule for this weekend at the Daytona International Speedway:

Friday, August 23, 2024

3 pm ET: NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying

5:05 pm ET: NASCAR Cup Series qualifying

7:30 pm ET: Wawa 250 Powered by Coca-Cola

Saturday, August 24, 2024

2 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series practice (at The Milwaukee Mile)

3 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series qualifying (at The Milwaukee Mile)

4 pm ET: Truck Series practice (at The Milwaukee Mile)

4:30 pm ET: Truck Series qualifying (at The Milwaukee Mile)

7:30 pm ET: Coke Zero Sugar 400

Sunday, August 25, 2024

1 pm ET: Sprecher 150 (at The Milwaukee Mile)

4 pm ET: Liuna! 175 (at The Milwaukee Mile)

Catch the thrilling NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series weekend at the Daytona International Speedway from August 23 to August 24.

