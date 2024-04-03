NASCAR 2024: Full weekend schedule for Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway

The 2024 Cook Out 400 takes place on Sunday, Apr. 7, 2024, at Martinsville Speedway. The race will be telecast on FS1 and MRN at 3 pm ET. Sunday’s race will be the eighth race of the 2024 NASCAR season in Ridgeway, Virginia, and will see the Next Gen car in action for the fifth time since its debut.

The paperclip-shaped short track features 12 degrees of banking in the turns and zero degrees of banking on the straightaways. Drivers face a unique challenge at this track, as it has a unique racing surface, with asphalt on the straightaways and concrete in the turns.

Expand Tweet

At 0.526 miles in length, it's the shortest track in the NASCAR Cup Series. It was first opened in 1947 and hosted its inaugural Cup Series race at the track in 1949. Red Byron was the winner of the inaugural Cook Out 400 at the Martinsville Speedway.

The 37 drivers entering this week’s Cup Series race will compete across 400 laps. The Cup Series weekend will begin with a practice and qualifying session on Saturday (Apr. 6), followed by the main race on Sunday.

Kyle Larson and Hendrick Motorsports enter as the defending winners after securing a thrilling victory in last year's Cook Out 400 (previously known as the NOCO 400). The #5 HMS driver will look to defend his title this week.

NASCAR legend Richard Petty holds the record for the most Cook Out 400 wins, with nine. He won the event in 1960, 1962–1963, 1967, 1969, 1971–1972, 1975 and 1979.

Expand Tweet

Denny Hamlin, Brad Keselowski and Martin Truex Jr. are the only active drivers on the grid with multiple wins. Hamlin has won it three times, while Keselowski and Truex Jr. have done so twice.

Full weekend schedule for the 2024 Cook Out 400

Here’s the complete practice, qualifying and race schedule for this weekend at Martinsville Speedway:

Friday, Apr. 5, 2024

3:05 pm ET: Truck Series practice

3:40 pm ET: Truck Series qualifying

5:05 pm ET: Xfinity Series practice

5:40 pm ET: Xfinity Series practice

7:30 pm ET: Long John Silver's 200

Saturday, Apr. 6, 2024

4:35 pm ET: Cup Series practice

5:20 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying

7:30 pm ET: Dude Wipes 250

Sunday, Apr. 7, 2024

3 pm ET: Cook Out 400

Catch the adrenaline-fueled NASCAR weekend at Martinsville Speedway from Apr. 5 to 7.

Poll : How many wins does NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson hold at the Martinsville spring race? Three Five 1 votes View Discussion