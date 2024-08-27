NASCAR 2024: Full weekend schedule for Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway

The Cook Out Southern 500 is set to take place at the Darlington Raceway on Sunday, September 1. The 501.322-mile race will be telecast on USA Network and NBC Sports at 6 pm ET.

Located in Darlington, South Carolina, it will be the 26th race of the 2024 NASCAR season and the last race of the regular season. It will see the Next Gen car in action for the sixth time at Darlington. Cook Out Southern 500 is divided into three stages. Stage 1 ends on lap 115, Stage 2 consists of 115 laps, and the Final Stage consists of 137 laps.

The Darlington Raceway is a 1.366-mile-long track featuring 25 degrees of banking in turns 1 and 2, 23 degrees of banking in turns 3 and 4, and 3 degrees on the frontstretch and 2 degrees on the backstretch.

The track nicknamed “The Lady in Black” and “The Track Too Tough to Tame” hosted its first NASCAR Cup Series race in 1950. Johnny Mantz won the inaugural Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway.

It will be the 80th Cup Series race hosted by Darlington Raceway. The 37 drivers entering this week’s Cup Series race will compete across 367 laps in 501.32 miles. The Cup weekend will begin with a practice session on Saturday (August 31), followed by a qualifying session, and the main event on Sunday.

Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson will enter as the defending winner of the event after securing a thrilling victory in last year’s Darlington fall race.

NASCAR legend Jeff Gordon holds the record for most Cook Out Southern 500 wins with six. He won the event in 1995–1998, 2002, and 2007. Gordon is followed by Cale Yarborough with five wins.

Full weekend schedule for the 2024 Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway

Here’s the complete practice, qualifying, and race schedule for this exciting weekend at Darlington, as this will be the final race before the postseason.

Saturday, August 31, 2024

10:30 am ET: NASCAR Xfinity Series practice

11:10 am ET: NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying

12:35 pm ET: NASCAR Cup Series practice

1:20 pm ET: NASCAR Cup Series qualifying

3:30 pm ET: Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200

Sunday, September 1, 2024

6 pm ET: Cook Out Southern 500

Catch the thrilling NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series weekend at the Darlington Raceway from August 31 to September 1.

