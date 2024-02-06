NASCAR 2024: Full weekend schedule for Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway

NASCAR will arrive at Daytona International Speedway for the Daytona 500 to officially kick off the points-paying action of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season.

The 500-mile event is considered the most prestigious and crucial race in NASCAR. The race will take place on Sunday, February 18th, 2024 at the 2.5-mile-long superspeedway and a live telecast of the race can be enjoyed on FOX at 2:30 pm ET.

Expand Tweet

Located in Daytona Beach, Florida Daytona International Speedway will host the Cup Series, Xfinity Series, Truck Series, and the ARCA Menards Series’ season opening race over five days.

A total of 40 NASCAR Cup Series drivers are entered into the 2024 Daytona 500. The race will compete for over 200 laps on the 2.5-mile-long track. The season opening weekend will start with practice which will be held on Friday, Feb. 16, followed by final practice on Saturday and then conclude with the Daytona 500 main race.

NASCAR legend Richard Petty holds the record of winning the most number of the Great American Race. He has seven victories to his career win tally, followed by Cale Yarborough with four. Among active drivers Denny Hamlin is the only driver with multiple wins. He won the Great American Race three times in 2016, 2019, and 2020.

Expand Tweet

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and JTG Daugherty Racing enter as the defending champions of the Great American Race after their thrilling victory in the 65th running. He will look to win a prestigious event again.

Full weekend schedule for the 2024 Daytona 500

Here’s the complete practice, qualifying, and race schedule for the 66th edition of the Great American Race at Daytona International Speedway:

Wednesday, February 14

8:15 pm ET: Daytona 500 qualifying

Thursday, February 15

4:05 pm ET: ARCA Series practice

5:05 pm ET: Truck Series practice

7 pm ET: Bluegreen Vacations Duel 1

8:45 pm ET: Bluegreen Vacations Duel 2

Friday, February 16

1:30 pm ET: ARCA Series practice

3 pm ET: Truck Series qualifying

4:35 pm ET: Xfinity Series practice

5:35 pm ET: Cup Series practice

7:30 pm ET: Fresh and Florida 250

Saturday, February 17

10:30 am ET: Cup Series final practice

11:30 am ET: Xfinity Series qualifying

1:30 pm ET: Daytona ARCA 200

5 pm ET: United Rentals 300

Sunday, February 18

2:30 pm ET: Daytona 500

Catch the adrenaline-fuelled NASCAR Cup Series weekend at Daytona International Speedway from February 14th to 18th, 2023.