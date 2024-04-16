NASCAR 2024: Full weekend schedule for the GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway

The 2024 GEICO 500 takes place on Sunday, April 21, 2024, at the Talladega Superspeedway. The race will be telecast on FOX and MRN at 3 pm ET. Sunday’s race will be the 10th race of the 2024 NASCAR season in Lincoln, Alabama, and will see the Next Gen car in action for the fifth time since its debut.

With a length of 2.66 miles, Talladega Superspeedway is the longest oval on the NASCAR schedule and was first opened in 1969. It hosted its inaugural Cup Series race at the track in 69’.

Richard Brickhouse was the winner of the inaugural Cup race at the Talladega Superspeedway.

Expand Tweet

The tri-oval-shaped long track features 33 degrees of banking in the turns, 16.5 degrees of banking on the tri-oval and three degrees on the backstretch. Drivers have to work together in the draft to succeed.

The 38 drivers entering this week’s Cup Series race will compete across 188 laps. There will be no practice sessions this weekend as the Talladega track is a superspeedway.

The 500-mile race kicks off directly with Saturday’s qualifying race for single-lap and single-car runs and conclude with the main race on Sunday.

Kyle Busch and Richard Childress Racing enter as the defending winners after securing a thrilling victory in last year's GEICO 500. The #8 JGR driver will look to defend his title this week.

NASCAR legend Jeff Gordon and RFK Racing owner/driver Brad Keselowski hold the record for most GEICO 500 wins, with four. Keselowski won the event in 2009, 2012, 2016 and 2021.

He's followed by David Pearson, Buddy Baker, Bobby Allison, Davey Allison, Dale Earnhardt and Dale Earnhardt Jr. with three wins apiece.

Expand Tweet

Along with Keselowski, Kyle Busch is the only active driver on the grid with multiple victories at this event.

Full weekend schedule for the 2024 GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway

Here’s the complete practice, qualifying, and race schedule for this weekend at the Talladega Superspeedway:

Friday, Apr. 19, 2024

4 pm ET: NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying

5:30 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series practice

Saturday, Apr. 20, 2024

10:30 am ET: NASCAR Cup Series qualifying

12:30 pm ET: General Tire 200

4 pm ET: Ag-Pro 300

Sunday, Apr. 21, 2024

3 pm ET: GEICO 500

Catch the adrenaline-fueled NASCAR weekend at Talladega Superspeedway from Apr. 19 to 21, 2024.

Poll : Who is the most successful NASCAR drivers at Talladega Superspeedway? Dale Earnhardt Jeff Gordon 0 votes View Discussion

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback