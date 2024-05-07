NASCAR 2024: Full weekend schedule for the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway

The 2024 Goodyear 400 takes place on Sunday, May 12, at the Darlington Raceway. The race will be telecast on FS1 and MRN at 3 pm ET. Located in Darlington, South Carolina, the race will be the 13th race of the 2024 NASCAR season and will see the Next Gen car in action for the fifth time since its debut.

The 1.366-mile-long egg-shaped oval track features 25 degrees of banking in turns 1 and 2, and 23 degrees of banking in turns 3 and 4, three degrees on the frontstretch and two degrees on the backstretch, this track has unique characteristics that require drivers to race against the wall.

Expand Tweet

The Darlington Raceway, nicknamed “The Lady in Black” and “The Track Too Tough to Tame,” was first opened in 1950. It hosted its inaugural Cup Series race at the track the same year. Johnny Mantz was the winner of the inaugural Cup race at the Darlington Raceway.

The 36 drivers entering this week’s Cup Series race will compete across 293 laps in 400 miles. The Cup Series weekend will begin with a practice and qualifying session on Saturday (May 11), followed by the main race on Sunday.

William Byron and Hendrick Motorsports enter as the defending winners after securing a thrilling victory in last year's Goodyear 400. The #24 HMS driver will look to defend his title this week.

Expand Tweet

NASCAR legend David Pearson holds the record for most Goodyear 400 wins with seven. He won the event in 1968, 1970, 1972–1974, 1976, and 1980. He is followed by Dale Earnhardt with six wins, Darrell Waltrip with four wins, and Dale Jarrett with three wins.

Full weekend schedule for the 2024 Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway

Here’s the complete practice, qualifying, and race schedule for this weekend at the Darlington Raceway:

Friday, May 10, 2024

3:05 pm ET: NASCAR Truck Series practice

3:35 pm ET: NASCAR Truck Series qualifying

5:05 pm ET: NASCAR Xfinity Series practice

5:35 pm ET: NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying

7:30 pm ET: Buckle Up South Carolina 200

Saturday, May 11, 2024

10:35 am ET: NASCAR Cup Series practice

11:20 am ET: NASCAR Cup Series qualifying

1:30 pm ET: Crown Royal Purple Bag Project 200

Sunday, May 12, 2024

3 pm ET: Goodyear 400

Catch the thrilling NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Truck Series weekend at the Darlington Raceway from May 10 to 12, 2024.