NASCAR 2024: Full weekend schedule for the Iowa Corn 350 at Iowa Speedway

The 2024 Iowa Corn 350 is set to take place at the Iowa Speedway on Sunday, June 16. The event will be telecast on USA and MRN at 7 pm ET. Located in Newton, Iowa, it will be the 17th race of the 2024 NASCAR season and will see the Next Gen car in action for the first time.

The Iowa Corn 350 marks the first time the NASCAR Cup Series race at Iowa Speedway, which is a 0.875-mile D-shaped oval track. It features 10 degrees of banking in the frontstretch, four degrees in the backstretch, and a progressive banking system utilized from 12 to 14 degrees in the turns.

The Iowa Speedway was first opened in 2006. Ahead of this season, the Iowa Speedway hosted annual truck races from 2009 to 2019 and Xfinity races from 2011 to 2019. The short track was hosted to the schedule for the first time this year and will host the Cup and Xfinity Series from June 15-16.

It will be the inaugural Iowa Corn 350 at Iowa Speedway. The 37 drivers entering this week’s Cup Series race will compete across 350 laps in 306.25 miles. The Cup Series weekend will begin with Friday’s (June 14) practice, followed by a qualifying session on Saturday (June 15), and conclude the weekend with the main event on Sunday (June 16).

Kyle Larson and Hendrick Motorsports are the winners of the recently concluded Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway. Larson already has four wins under his belt this season and is currently leading the NASCAR Cup Series points table to claim his second regular Cup Series championship.

Full weekend schedule for the 2024 Iowa Corn 350 at Iowa Speedway

Here’s the complete practice, qualifying, and race schedule for this weekend at the Iowa Speedway:

Friday, June 14, 2024

3 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series practice

4 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series qualifying

4:35 pm ET NASCAR Xfinity Xfinity Series practice

5:35 pm ET: NASCAR Cup Series practice

8 pm ET: Atlas 150

Saturday, June 15, 2024

12:05 pm ET: NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying

1:05 pm ET: NASCAR Cup Series qualifying

3:30 pm ET: Hy-Vee Perks 250

Sunday, June 16, 2024

7 pm ET: Iowa Corn 350

Catch the thrilling NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series weekend at the Iowa Speedway from June 14 to June 16.