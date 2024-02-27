NASCAR 2024: Full weekend schedule for Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

The 2024 Pennzoil 400 will take place on Sunday, Mar. 3, 2024, at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The race will be telecast on FOX and PRN at 3:30 pm ET.

Sunday’s race will be the third race of the 2024 NASCAR season in North Las Vegas, Nevada, and will see the Next Gen car in action for the fifth time since its debut.

The Las Vegas track features 20 degrees of banking at each turn, with nine degrees on the front stretch as well as the back stretch.

The 1.5-mile asphalt intermediate speedway of Las Vegas Motor Speedway was first opened in 1996 and hosted its first Cup Series race at the track in 1998. NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee Mark Martin was the winner of the inaugural event at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The 37 drivers entering this week’s Cup Series race will compete for 267 laps. The practice and qualifying race will be held at the 1.5-mile asphalt intermediate speedway on the same day, i.e., Mar. 2.

The Cup Series weekend will start with Saturday (Mar. 2)’s practice, and qualifying and conclude with the main race on Sunday.

William Byron and Hendrick Motorsports enter as the defending winners of the Pennzoil 400 after securing their thrilling victory in last year's event. The #24 Chevrolet driver will look to win back-to-back titles on Sunday.

NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson holds the record for the most Pennzoil 400 wins, with four. He's followed by Matt Kenseth, Jeff Burton and Carl Edwards with three wins apiece.

Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano are the only active drivers on the grid with multiple wins. Both share two victories apiece. Logano won in 2019 and 2020, while Keselowski won in 2014 and 2016.

Full weekend schedule for the 2024 Pennzoil 400

Here’s the complete practice, qualifying and race schedule for the 2024 Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway:

Friday, March 1, 2024

4:35 pm ET: Truck Series practice

5:05 pm ET: Truck Series qualifying

6:35 pm ET: Xfinity Series practice

7:05 pm ET: Xfinity Series qualifying

9 pm ET: Victoria's Voice Foundation 200

Saturday, March 2, 2024

2:05 pm ET: Cup Series practice

2:50 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying

5 pm ET: The LiUNA!

Sunday, March 3, 2024

3:30 pm ET: Pennzoil 400

