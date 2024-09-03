NASCAR 2024: Full weekend schedule for Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

The Quaker State 400 presented by Walmart is set to take place at the Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday, September 8. The 400-mile race will be telecast on USA Network and NBC Sports at 3 pm ET.

Located in Hampton, Georgia, it will be the 27th race of the 2024 NASCAR season and the first race of the 2024 NASCAR playoffs. It will see the Next Gen car in action for the sixth time at Atlanta. Quaker State 400 is divided into three stages. Stage 1 ends on lap 60, Stage 2 consists of 100 laps, and the Final Stage consists of 100 laps.

The Atlanta Motor Speedway is a 1.54-mile-long asphalt quad-oval intermediate speedway featuring 24 degrees of banking in the turns and 5 degrees on the straightaway.

The Atlanta track hosted its first NASCAR Cup Series race in 1960. Fireball Roberts won the inaugural Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

It will be the 120th Cup Series race hosted by Atlanta Motor Speedway. The 37 drivers entering this week’s Cup Series race will compete across 260 laps in 400 miles. The NASCAR Cup Series weekend will begin with a qualifying session on Saturday (September 7), followed by the main event on Sunday (September 8).

Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron will enter as the defending winner of the event after securing a thrilling victory in last year’s Atlanta fall race.

NASCAR legend Cale Yarborough holds the record for most Quaker State 400 wins with six. He won the event in 1967–1969, 1974, 1981, and 1983. Yarborough is followed by another NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt with five wins.

Kyle Busch, Chase Elliott, and William Byron are the only three active drivers who have won the Atlanta fall race. Busch won it in 2008, while Elliott and Byron won it in 2022 and 2023, respectively.

Full weekend schedule for the 2024 Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Here’s the complete practice, qualifying, and race schedule for this exciting weekend at Atlanta, as this will be the first race of Round of 16.

Saturday, September 7, 2024

11 am ET: NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying

12:30 pm ET: NASCAR Cup Series qualifying

3 pm ET: Focused Health 250

Sunday, September 8, 2024

3 pm ET: Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart

Catch the thrilling NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series weekend at the Atlanta Motor Speedway from September 7 to September 8.

