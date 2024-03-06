NASCAR 2024: Full weekend schedule for Shriners Children’s 500 at Phoenix Raceway

The 2024 Shriners Children’s 500 will take place on Sunday, Mar. 10, 2024, at Phoenix Raceway. The race will be telecast on FOX and MRN at 3:30 pm ET.

Sunday’s race will be the fourth race of the 2024 NASCAR season in Avondale, Arizona, and will see the Next Gen car in action for the fifth time since its debut.

The tri-oval shaped Phoenix track features eight degrees of banking in turns one and two, 11 degrees in turns three and four, and three degrees on the backstretch.

The 1-mile-long, low-banked tri-oval of Phoenix Raceway was first opened in 1964 and hosted its first Cup Series race at the track in 1988. Alan Kulwicki was the winner of the inaugural Shriners Children’s 500 at Phoenix Raceway.

The 36 drivers entering this week’s Cup Series race will compete for 312 laps. The Cup Series weekend will begin with a practice session which will be held on Friday (March 8), followed by qualifying on Saturday (March 9), and conclude with the main race on Sunday.

William Byron and Hendrick Motorsports enter as the defending winners of the Shriners Children’s 500 (previously known as United Rentals Work United 500) after securing their thrilling victory in last year's event. Byrom will look to win back-to-back titles on Sunday.

Former NASCAR driver Kevin Harvick holds the record for the most Shriners Children’s 500 wins, with five. He won the event in 2006, 2014-2016, and 2018. Harvick is followed by Jeff Gordon and Ryan Newman with two wins apiece.

Full weekend schedule for the 2024 Shriners Children’s 500

Here’s the complete practice, qualifying and race schedule for the 2024 Shriners Children's 500 at Phoenix Raceway:

Friday, March 8, 2024

3:30 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series practice

4:30 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series qualifying

5:05 pm ET: Cup Series practice

8:00 pm ET: General Tire 150

Saturday, March 9, 2024

12:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series practice

1 pm ET: Xfinity Series qualifying

2:10 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying

4:30 pm ET: Call 811.com Every Dig. Every Time. 200

Sunday, March 10, 2024

3:30 pm ET: Shriners Children's 500

Catch the adrenaline-fuelled NASCAR weekend at Phoenix Raceway from March 8 to 10.