NASCAR 2024: Full weekend schedule for Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway

The 2024 Toyota Owners 400 takes place on Sunday, Mar. 31, 2024, at Richmond Raceway. The race will be telecast on FOX and MRN at 7 pm ET.

Sunday’s race will be the seventh race of the 2024 NASCAR season in Henrico County, Virginia, and will see the Next Gen car in action for the fifth time since its debut.

The D-shaped, asphalt race track features 14 degrees of banking in turns 1-4, with eight degrees on the frontstretch and two degrees on the backstretch. It's like an intermediate track but races like a short one.

The 0.75-mile asphalt short track of Richmond Raceway was first opened in 1946 and hosted its first Cup Series race at the track in 1953. Lee Petty was the winner of the inaugural Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway.

The 36 drivers entering this week’s Cup Series race will compete across 400 laps. The Cup Series weekend will begin with a practice session, which will be on Saturday (March 30), followed by qualifying and the main race on Sunday.

Kyle Larson and Hendrick Motorsports enter as the defending winners after securing a thrilling victory in last year's event. Larson will look to defend his title on Sunday.

NASCAR legend Richard Petty holds the record for the most Toyota Owners 400 wins, with six.

He won the event in 1961, 1967, 1971–1973 and 1975. Kyle Busch and Joey Logano are the only active drivers on the grid with multiple wins. Busch won it five times, while Logano has done so twice.

Full weekend schedule for the 2024 Toyota Owners 400

Here’s the complete practice, qualifying and race schedule for the 2024 Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway:

Friday, March 29, 2024

12:45 pm ET: NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Practice 1

2 pm ET: NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Practice 2

4:30 pm ET: NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Qualifying

6:30 pm ET: Virginia is for Racing Lovers 150

Saturday, March 30, 2024

8:35 am ET: Xfinity Series practice

9:05 am ET: Xfinity Series qualifying

10:30 am ET: Cup Series practice

11:15 am ET: Cup Series qualifying

1:30 pm ET: ToyotaCare 250

Sunday, March 31, 2024

7 pm ET: Toyota Owners 400

Catch the adrenaline-fuelled NASCAR weekend at Richmond Raceway from Mar. 29 to 31.