NASCAR 2024: Full weekend schedule for the Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway

The 2024 Toyota/Save Mart 350 is set to take place on Sunday, June 9, at the Sonoma Raceway. The season’s second road course race will be telecast on FOX and PRN at 3:30 pm ET. Located in Sonoma, California, the race will be the 16th of the 2024 NASCAR season and will see the Next Gen car in action for the third time since its debut.

The Sonoma Raceway is a 1.99-mile-long road course track featuring 12 turns. It was first opened in 1968. It hosted its first NASCAR Cup Series race at the track in 1989. Ricky Rudd was the winner of the inaugural Cup race at the Sonoma Raceway.

It will be the 35th annual Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway. The 38 drivers entering this week’s Cup Series race will compete across 110 laps in 218.9 miles. The Cup Series weekend will begin with Friday’s (June 7) practice, followed by a qualifying session on Saturday (June 8), and conclude the weekend with the main event on Sunday.

Martin Truex Jr. and Joe Gibbs Racing enter as the defending winners after securing a thrilling victory in last year’s Toyota/Save Mart 350. The #19 JGR Toyota driver will look to defend his title this week.

NASCAR legend Jeff Gordon holds the record for most Toyota/Save Mart 350 wins with five. He won the event in 1998–2000, 2004, and 2006. Gordon is followed by Martin Truex Jr. with four wins, the most among active drivers. He won the event in 2013, 2018–2019, and 2023.

Full weekend schedule for the 2024 Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway

Here’s the complete practice, qualifying, and race schedule for this weekend at the Sonoma Raceway:

Friday, June 7, 2024

1:40 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series West practice

3:10 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series West qualifying

4:05 pm ET: Xfinity Series practice (tape delayed: 5 pm ET)

5:05 pm ET: Cup Series practice (tape delayed: 8:30 pm)

6:30 pm ET: General Tire 200

Saturday, June 8, 2024

3:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series qualifying

6 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying

8 pm ET: Zip Buy Now, Pay Later 250

Sunday, June 9, 2024

3:30 pm ET: Toyota/Save Mart 350

Catch the thrilling NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series weekend at the Sonoma Raceway from June 7 to June 9.