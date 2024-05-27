NASCAR 2024: Points table after the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Fourteen races have taken place in the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season. Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell won his second race of the season after NASCAR declared him the winner of the rain-shortened Coca-Cola 600 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday, May 26.
In a rain-interrupted race, Bell was the race leader through 246 laps when rain and lightning halted the event. With the win, Bell gained 67 points and moved to 11th place in the points table with 387 points, two wins and four top-five finishes.
After finishing P5, Denny Hamlin grabbed the top spot in the points table. He has a five-point lead over Martin Truex Jr. with 487 points and four top-5s.
Ryan Blaney, the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion and last year’s Coca-Cola 600 winner, made an early exit after his #12 Team Penske Ford had an issue with the right-front tire and had a dismal DNF. He gained five points and is 12th in the points table with 376 points.
Brad Keselowski, the previous race’s winner at Darlington Raceway, finished second and gained 53 points. He moved to ninth place in the points table with 397 points.
Ty Gibbs, who started on pole, failed to utilize his advantage and finished sixth. He gained 45 points and is seventh in the points table with 435 points.
NASCAR driver standings after the Coca-Cola 600
Here's the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Cup Series standings after the 2024 Coca-Cola 600:
- Denny Hamlin – 492
- Martin Truex Jr. - 487
- Kyle Larson – 486
- Chase Elliott - 475
- William Byron – 461
- Tyler Reddick – 437
- Ty Gibbs – 435
- Alex Bowman - 408
- Brad Keselowski – 397
- Ross Chastain - 392
- Christopher Bell – 387
- Ryan Blaney – 376
- Bubba Wallace - 355
- Kyle Busch - 346
- Chris Buescher – 345
- Chase Briscoe - 334
- Joey Logano - 315
- Daniel Suarez - 276
- Josh Berry - 263
- Austin Cindric - 249
- Noah Gragson - 240
- Todd Gilliland - 237
- Michael McDowell - 234
- Carson Hocevar - 227
- John Hunter Nemechek - 218
- Erik Jones - 217
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 206
- Ryan Preece - 203
- Daniel Hemric - 198
- Corey LaJoie - 189
- Austin Dillon - 177
- Justin Haley - 177
- Harrison Burton - 149
- Zane Smith - 113
- Kaz Grala - 122
- Jimmie Johnson - 35
- Derek Kraus - 25
- David Ragan - 17
- Cody Ware - 13
- Kamui Kobayashi - 8
Catch NASCAR drivers and teams next at the World Wide Technology Raceway on Sunday, June 2.