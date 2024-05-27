NASCAR 2024: Points table after the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

  • home icon
By Yash Soni
Modified May 27, 2024 06:47 GMT
NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600
Fourteen races have taken place in the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season. Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell won his second race of the season after NASCAR declared him the winner of the rain-shortened Coca-Cola 600 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday, May 26.

In a rain-interrupted race, Bell was the race leader through 246 laps when rain and lightning halted the event. With the win, Bell gained 67 points and moved to 11th place in the points table with 387 points, two wins and four top-five finishes.

After finishing P5, Denny Hamlin grabbed the top spot in the points table. He has a five-point lead over Martin Truex Jr. with 487 points and four top-5s.

Ryan Blaney, the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion and last year’s Coca-Cola 600 winner, made an early exit after his #12 Team Penske Ford had an issue with the right-front tire and had a dismal DNF. He gained five points and is 12th in the points table with 376 points.

Brad Keselowski, the previous race’s winner at Darlington Raceway, finished second and gained 53 points. He moved to ninth place in the points table with 397 points.

Ty Gibbs, who started on pole, failed to utilize his advantage and finished sixth. He gained 45 points and is seventh in the points table with 435 points.

NASCAR driver standings after the Coca-Cola 600

Here's the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Cup Series standings after the 2024 Coca-Cola 600:

  1. Denny Hamlin – 492
  2. Martin Truex Jr. - 487
  3. Kyle Larson – 486
  4. Chase Elliott - 475
  5. William Byron – 461
  6. Tyler Reddick – 437
  7. Ty Gibbs – 435
  8. Alex Bowman - 408
  9. Brad Keselowski – 397
  10. Ross Chastain - 392
  11. Christopher Bell – 387
  12. Ryan Blaney – 376
  13. Bubba Wallace - 355
  14. Kyle Busch - 346
  15. Chris Buescher – 345
  16. Chase Briscoe - 334
  17. Joey Logano - 315
  18. Daniel Suarez - 276
  19. Josh Berry - 263
  20. Austin Cindric - 249
  21. Noah Gragson - 240
  22. Todd Gilliland - 237
  23. Michael McDowell - 234
  24. Carson Hocevar - 227
  25. John Hunter Nemechek - 218
  26. Erik Jones - 217
  27. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 206
  28. Ryan Preece - 203
  29. Daniel Hemric - 198
  30. Corey LaJoie - 189
  31. Austin Dillon - 177
  32. Justin Haley - 177
  33. Harrison Burton - 149
  34. Zane Smith - 113
  35. Kaz Grala - 122
  36. Jimmie Johnson - 35
  37. Derek Kraus - 25
  38. David Ragan - 17
  39. Cody Ware - 13
  40. Kamui Kobayashi - 8

Catch NASCAR drivers and teams next at the World Wide Technology Raceway on Sunday, June 2.

