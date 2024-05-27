NASCAR 2024: Points table after the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Fourteen races have taken place in the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season. Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell won his second race of the season after NASCAR declared him the winner of the rain-shortened Coca-Cola 600 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday, May 26.

In a rain-interrupted race, Bell was the race leader through 246 laps when rain and lightning halted the event. With the win, Bell gained 67 points and moved to 11th place in the points table with 387 points, two wins and four top-five finishes.

Expand Tweet

After finishing P5, Denny Hamlin grabbed the top spot in the points table. He has a five-point lead over Martin Truex Jr. with 487 points and four top-5s.

Ryan Blaney, the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion and last year’s Coca-Cola 600 winner, made an early exit after his #12 Team Penske Ford had an issue with the right-front tire and had a dismal DNF. He gained five points and is 12th in the points table with 376 points.

Brad Keselowski, the previous race’s winner at Darlington Raceway, finished second and gained 53 points. He moved to ninth place in the points table with 397 points.

Expand Tweet

Ty Gibbs, who started on pole, failed to utilize his advantage and finished sixth. He gained 45 points and is seventh in the points table with 435 points.

NASCAR driver standings after the Coca-Cola 600

Here's the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Cup Series standings after the 2024 Coca-Cola 600:

Denny Hamlin – 492 Martin Truex Jr. - 487 Kyle Larson – 486 Chase Elliott - 475 William Byron – 461 Tyler Reddick – 437 Ty Gibbs – 435 Alex Bowman - 408 Brad Keselowski – 397 Ross Chastain - 392 Christopher Bell – 387 Ryan Blaney – 376 Bubba Wallace - 355 Kyle Busch - 346 Chris Buescher – 345 Chase Briscoe - 334 Joey Logano - 315 Daniel Suarez - 276 Josh Berry - 263 Austin Cindric - 249 Noah Gragson - 240 Todd Gilliland - 237 Michael McDowell - 234 Carson Hocevar - 227 John Hunter Nemechek - 218 Erik Jones - 217 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 206 Ryan Preece - 203 Daniel Hemric - 198 Corey LaJoie - 189 Austin Dillon - 177 Justin Haley - 177 Harrison Burton - 149 Zane Smith - 113 Kaz Grala - 122 Jimmie Johnson - 35 Derek Kraus - 25 David Ragan - 17 Cody Ware - 13 Kamui Kobayashi - 8

Catch NASCAR drivers and teams next at the World Wide Technology Raceway on Sunday, June 2.