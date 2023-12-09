NASCAR 2024: Preview and odds for Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season came to an end at the Phoenix Raceway last month and the focus is slowly but surely starting to turn to the start of the next season.

The Busch Light Clash preseason exhibition race at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum is going to kick off another action-packed season of NASCAR on Sunday (February 4) but the 66th annual Daytona 500 marks the official start of the 2024 Cup Series season and the first points-paying race of the season.

The green flag for the 2024 Daytona 500 is set to drop on Sunday (February 18), at 2:30 pm ET at the Daytona International Speedway. The historic Superspeedway consists of a total of four turns, with 31 degrees of banking in the turns, 18 degrees in the tri-oval, and two degrees in the back straightaways.

A total of 42 drivers will take part in over 200 laps at the 2.5-mile-long superspeedway in the season-opening race. It marks the 66th Daytona 500 hosted by the iconic Daytona International Speedway in the history of the Cup Series.

Heading to Daytona, the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney has established himself as the favorite to win the Daytona 500 in 2024. He stands at the top of the odds table, at +900, according to NASCAR on NBC. The three drivers tied the second-highest betting odds at +1100, including Chris Buescher, Chase Elliott, and Brad Keselowski to win the season-opening race.

They are followed by William Byron at +1200, Denny Hamlin +1200, and Joey Logano +14000 in the top-five highest odds.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., who won the Daytona 500 this year, is coming into the race with the 12th-highest odds at +2000 to repeat as winner.

Opening betting odds for the 2024 NASCAR Daytona 500

The top 10 favorites to win the 2024 Daytona 500 are:

Ryan Blaney, #12 Team Penske Ford: +900 Chris Buescher, #6 RFK Racing Ford: +1100 Chase Elliott, #9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet: +1100 Brad Keselowski, #6 RFK Racing Ford: +1100 William Byron, #24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet: +1200 Denny Hamlin, #Joe Gibbs Racing: +1200 Joey Logano, #22 Team Penske Ford: +1400 Kyle Larson, #5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet: +1600 Kyle Busch, #8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet: +1600 Christopher Bell, #12 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota: +1600

The live telecast of the 2024 Daytona 500 can be viewed on FOX and radio coverage will be provided by the Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.