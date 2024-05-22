NASCAR 2024: Preview and odds table for the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

  • home icon
By Yash Soni
Modified May 22, 2024 16:58 GMT
NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600
NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

The Coca-Cola 600 marks the 14th race of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season. The green flag will drop at 6 pm ET on Sunday, May 26, at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

The 1.5-mile-long quad-oval-shaped track comprises 24 degrees of banking in the turns and 5 degrees of banking on the straightaways.

The Charlotte Motor Speedway began hosting NASCAR Cup races in 1960. It hosts the ARCA Menards Series and NASCAR’s all-three national series: the Cup, Xfinity and the Truck.

A total of 39 drivers will contest over 400 laps in this week’s Cup Series race. This will be the 127th annual event hosted by the Charlotte Motor Speedway in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Heading to Charlotte Motor Speedway, 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson is the favorite, per the odds table, at +450, to win the Coca-Cola 600 this week, according to motorsportswire.com. Larson won the Coca-Cola 600 in 2021.

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin has the second-highest odds at +600 to win the 600-mile race. Hamlin won this event in 2022.

They are followed by Tyler Reddick at +800, the defending Coca-Cola 600 winner Ryan Blaney at +900, and William Byron at +1000 in the top-five odds.

Martin Truex Jr., who won Coca-Cola 600 multiple times among active Cup drivers, is coming to this weekend with the sixth-highest odds at +1100. Truex came close to winning several times this season and will look to claim the victory at Charlotte.

Opening odds for the 2024 Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Here are the odds for all 39 NASCAR drivers who are competing in the longest race of the season at Charlotte Motor Speedway:

  1. Kyle Larson: +450
  2. Denny Hamlin: +600
  3. Tyler Reddick: +800
  4. Ryan Blaney: +900
  5. William Byron: +1000
  6. Martin Truex Jr.: +1100
  7. Chase Elliott: +1100
  8. Brad Keselowski: +1200
  9. Christopher Bell: +1300
  10. Chris Buescher: +1300
  11. Ty Gibbs: +1400
  12. Ross Chastain: +1600
  13. Kyle Busch: +1800
  14. Joey Logano: +1800
  15. Bubba Wallace: +2800
  16. Alex Bowman: +3000
  17. Noah Gragson: +5000
  18. Todd Gilliland: +8000
  19. Chase Briscoe: +8000
  20. Josh Berry: +10000
  21. Erik Jones: +10000
  22. Daniel Suarez: +10000
  23. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.: +20000
  24. Michael McDowell: +20000
  25. Austin Dillon: +20000
  26. Ryan Preece: +30000
  27. Carson Hocevar: +30000
  28. Austin Cindric: +30000
  29. Zane Smith: +50000
  30. Justin Haley: +50000
  31. John Hunter Nemechek: +50000
  32. Jimmie Johnson: +50000
  33. Harrison Burton: +50000
  34. Corey LaJoie: +50000
  35. Shane van Gisbergen: +80000
  36. Daniel Hemric: +80000
  37. Kaz Grala: +100000
  38. J.J. Yeley: +100000
  39. Ty Dillon: +100000

The live broadcast of the 2024 Charlotte spring race can be watched on FOX and PRN.

