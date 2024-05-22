NASCAR 2024: Preview and odds table for the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

The Coca-Cola 600 marks the 14th race of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season. The green flag will drop at 6 pm ET on Sunday, May 26, at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
The 1.5-mile-long quad-oval-shaped track comprises 24 degrees of banking in the turns and 5 degrees of banking on the straightaways.
The Charlotte Motor Speedway began hosting NASCAR Cup races in 1960. It hosts the ARCA Menards Series and NASCAR’s all-three national series: the Cup, Xfinity and the Truck.
A total of 39 drivers will contest over 400 laps in this week’s Cup Series race. This will be the 127th annual event hosted by the Charlotte Motor Speedway in the NASCAR Cup Series.
Heading to Charlotte Motor Speedway, 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson is the favorite, per the odds table, at +450, to win the Coca-Cola 600 this week, according to motorsportswire.com. Larson won the Coca-Cola 600 in 2021.
Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin has the second-highest odds at +600 to win the 600-mile race. Hamlin won this event in 2022.
They are followed by Tyler Reddick at +800, the defending Coca-Cola 600 winner Ryan Blaney at +900, and William Byron at +1000 in the top-five odds.
Martin Truex Jr., who won Coca-Cola 600 multiple times among active Cup drivers, is coming to this weekend with the sixth-highest odds at +1100. Truex came close to winning several times this season and will look to claim the victory at Charlotte.
Opening odds for the 2024 Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway
Here are the odds for all 39 NASCAR drivers who are competing in the longest race of the season at Charlotte Motor Speedway:
- Kyle Larson: +450
- Denny Hamlin: +600
- Tyler Reddick: +800
- Ryan Blaney: +900
- William Byron: +1000
- Martin Truex Jr.: +1100
- Chase Elliott: +1100
- Brad Keselowski: +1200
- Christopher Bell: +1300
- Chris Buescher: +1300
- Ty Gibbs: +1400
- Ross Chastain: +1600
- Kyle Busch: +1800
- Joey Logano: +1800
- Bubba Wallace: +2800
- Alex Bowman: +3000
- Noah Gragson: +5000
- Todd Gilliland: +8000
- Chase Briscoe: +8000
- Josh Berry: +10000
- Erik Jones: +10000
- Daniel Suarez: +10000
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr.: +20000
- Michael McDowell: +20000
- Austin Dillon: +20000
- Ryan Preece: +30000
- Carson Hocevar: +30000
- Austin Cindric: +30000
- Zane Smith: +50000
- Justin Haley: +50000
- John Hunter Nemechek: +50000
- Jimmie Johnson: +50000
- Harrison Burton: +50000
- Corey LaJoie: +50000
- Shane van Gisbergen: +80000
- Daniel Hemric: +80000
- Kaz Grala: +100000
- J.J. Yeley: +100000
- Ty Dillon: +100000
The live broadcast of the 2024 Charlotte spring race can be watched on FOX and PRN.