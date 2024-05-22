NASCAR 2024: Preview and odds table for the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

The Coca-Cola 600 marks the 14th race of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season. The green flag will drop at 6 pm ET on Sunday, May 26, at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

The 1.5-mile-long quad-oval-shaped track comprises 24 degrees of banking in the turns and 5 degrees of banking on the straightaways.

The Charlotte Motor Speedway began hosting NASCAR Cup races in 1960. It hosts the ARCA Menards Series and NASCAR’s all-three national series: the Cup, Xfinity and the Truck.

Expand Tweet

A total of 39 drivers will contest over 400 laps in this week’s Cup Series race. This will be the 127th annual event hosted by the Charlotte Motor Speedway in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Heading to Charlotte Motor Speedway, 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson is the favorite, per the odds table, at +450, to win the Coca-Cola 600 this week, according to motorsportswire.com. Larson won the Coca-Cola 600 in 2021.

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin has the second-highest odds at +600 to win the 600-mile race. Hamlin won this event in 2022.

Expand Tweet

They are followed by Tyler Reddick at +800, the defending Coca-Cola 600 winner Ryan Blaney at +900, and William Byron at +1000 in the top-five odds.

Martin Truex Jr., who won Coca-Cola 600 multiple times among active Cup drivers, is coming to this weekend with the sixth-highest odds at +1100. Truex came close to winning several times this season and will look to claim the victory at Charlotte.

Opening odds for the 2024 Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Here are the odds for all 39 NASCAR drivers who are competing in the longest race of the season at Charlotte Motor Speedway:

Kyle Larson: +450 Denny Hamlin: +600 Tyler Reddick: +800 Ryan Blaney: +900 William Byron: +1000 Martin Truex Jr.: +1100 Chase Elliott: +1100 Brad Keselowski: +1200 Christopher Bell: +1300 Chris Buescher: +1300 Ty Gibbs: +1400 Ross Chastain: +1600 Kyle Busch: +1800 Joey Logano: +1800 Bubba Wallace: +2800 Alex Bowman: +3000 Noah Gragson: +5000 Todd Gilliland: +8000 Chase Briscoe: +8000 Josh Berry: +10000 Erik Jones: +10000 Daniel Suarez: +10000 Ricky Stenhouse Jr.: +20000 Michael McDowell: +20000 Austin Dillon: +20000 Ryan Preece: +30000 Carson Hocevar: +30000 Austin Cindric: +30000 Zane Smith: +50000 Justin Haley: +50000 John Hunter Nemechek: +50000 Jimmie Johnson: +50000 Harrison Burton: +50000 Corey LaJoie: +50000 Shane van Gisbergen: +80000 Daniel Hemric: +80000 Kaz Grala: +100000 J.J. Yeley: +100000 Ty Dillon: +100000

The live broadcast of the 2024 Charlotte spring race can be watched on FOX and PRN.