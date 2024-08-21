NASCAR 2024: Preview and odds table for Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway

Coke Zero Sugar 400 marks the 25th race of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season. The green flag will drop at 7:30 pm ET on Saturday, August 24, at the Daytona International Speedway.

The 2.5-mile superspeedway comprises 31 degrees of banking in the turns and 18 degrees in the tri-oval. The Daytona International Speedway hosts NASCAR’s three national series, the Cup, Xfinity and Truck Series, IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and ARCA Menards Series.

A total of 40 drivers will contest over 160 laps in this week’s Cup Series race. This will be the 66th annual event hosted by the Daytona International Speedway in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Heading to the Daytona International Speedway, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin is the favorite, per the odds table, at 11-1, to win the Coke Zero Sugar 400 this week, according to NASCAR.com.

Chris Buescher, Brad Keselowski and Kyle Busch have the second highest odds, at 12-1, to win on Saturday. Buescher is the defending winner of the Daytona summer race.

They are followed by Chase Elliott at 14-1, Bubba Wallace at 14-1, 2024 Daytona 500 winner William Byron at 14-1, the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney at 14-1, Joey Logano at 14-1, Kyle Larson at 16-1 and Tyler Reddick at 18-1 in the top five odds.

Opening odds for the 2024 Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway

Here are the odds for all 40 NASCAR drivers who are competing on Saturday at the Daytona International Speedway:

Denny Hamlin: 11-1 Chris Buescher: 12-1 Brad Keselowski: 12-1 Kyle Busch: 12-1 Chase Elliott: 14-1 Bubba Wallace: 14-1 William Byron: 14-1 Ryan Blaney: 14-1 Joey Logano: 14-1 Kyle Larson: 16-1 Tyler Reddick: 18-1 Christopher Bell: 20-1 Alex Bowman: 20-1 Martin Truex Jr.: 20-1 Ty Gibbs: 22-1 Ross Chastain: 22-1 Michael McDowell: 22-1 Austin Cindric: 28-1 Ricky Stenhouse Jr.: 28-1 Austin Dillon: 30-1 Erik Jones: 35-1 Chase Briscoe: 35-1 Noah Gragson: 35-1 Corey LaJoie: 40-1 Todd Gilliland: 45-1 Daniel Suarez: 50-1 Shane van Gisbergen: 50-1 Ryan Preece: 50-1 Justin Haley: 55-1 Josh Berry: 55-1 Carson Hocevar: 60-1 Harrison Burton: 70-1 Daniel Hemric: 70-1 John Hunter Nemechek: 70-1 Zane Smith: 70-1 Austin Hill: 80-1 Cody Ware: 250-1 Parker Retzlaff: 300-1 BJ McLeod: 400-1 Joey Gase: 400-1

The live broadcast of the 2024 Coke Zero Sugar 400 can be watched on NBC Sports.

