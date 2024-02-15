NASCAR 2024: Starting lineup for Bluegreen Vacations Duels at Daytona International Speedway

After the rescheduled Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum, the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series arrived at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida to officially kick off NASCAR’s 76th anniversary. Fans were also eagerly awaiting the start of the 66th annual Daytona 500 on Sunday, February 18, 2024. The event will be live on FS1 and MRN at 2:30 pm ET.

The qualifying procedure for the Daytona 500 is very different from any other NASCAR Cup Series race to set a starting order.

Expand Tweet

With 42 cars on the entry list, 40 cars will make the Daytona 500 field and two will go home. The 36 chartered entries have already confirmed their spots in The Great American Race, leaving four spots for six open teams. Out of four, two spots have been grabbed by Anthony Alfredo and David Ragan.

The Busch Light Pole qualifying race was held on Wednesday, where Joey Logano and Michael McDowell were the two fastest drivers who secured front row starting positions for Sunday’s Daytona 500. Qualifying also set the starting lineups for Thursday night’s Bluegreen Vacations Duels races.

Expand Tweet

The Duel 1 result will set the inside row and the results of Duel 2 will determine the outside row for Sunday's 500-mile.

2024 NASCAR Bluegreen Vacations Duel 1 and Duel 2 starting line-up

Here are the starting positions for NASCAR's Bluegreen Vacations Duel 1 and Duel 2 at Daytona International Speedway:

Duel 1 starting lineup

#22 - Joey Logano #5 - Kyle Larson #9 - Chase Elliott #3 - Austin Dillon #1 - Ross Chastain #38 - Todd Gilliland #41 - Ryan Preece #17 - Chris Buescher #48 - Alex Bowman #99 - Daniel Suarez #62 - Anthony Alfredo #43 - Erik Jones #31 - Daniel Hemric #19 - Martin Truex, Jr. #54 - Ty Gibbs #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. #7 - Corey LaJoie #84 - Jimmie Johnson #45 - Tyler Reddick #77 - Carson Hocevar #44 - JJ Yeley

Duel 2 starting lineup

#34 - Michael McDowell #2 - Austin Cindric #24 - William Byron #8 - Kyle Busch #21 - Harrison Burton #15 - Riley Herbst #14 - Chase Briscoe #10 - Noah Gragson #12 - Ryan Blaney #16 - AJ Allmendinger #4 - Josh Berry #6 - Brad Keselowski #60 - David Ragan #23 - Bubba Wallace #51 - Justin Haley #20 - Christopher Bell #11 - Denny Hamlin #71 - Zane Smith #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #78 - BJ McLeod #36 - Kaz Grala