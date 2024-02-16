  • home icon
  • NASCAR
  • Daytona 500
  • NASCAR 2024: Starting lineup for Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway

NASCAR 2024: Starting lineup for Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Feb 16, 2024 18:00 IST
NASCAR Cup Series Bluegreen Vacations Duel #2
NASCAR Cup Series Bluegreen Vacations Duel #2

After the Daytona 500 qualifying and Bluegreen Vacation Duels races, the starting lineup for The Great American Race is set. Daytona 500 will kick off the 76th year of the NASCAR Cup Series season on Sunday, February 18, 2024 at Daytona International Speedway.

Team Penske driver Joey Logano has already secured the pole for the race in Wednesday’s single-car qualifying. He will be joined by Michael McDowell on the front row after McDowell posted the second fastest lap.

23XI Racing's Tyler Reddick won the Duel 1, edging out Chase Elliott at the finish line on Thursday and will start third in Sunday’s 500-mile race. Christopher Bell won the Duel 2 and will start fourth in the race, edging out 2022 Daytona 500 winner Austin Cindric.

The defending Daytona 500 champion Ricky Stenhouse Jr. will start 35th as he looks to win back-to-back titles.

Four out of six Open cars were able to earn their spot on the 40-car starting grid: seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson, Kaz Grala, Anthony Alfredo and David Ragan.

NY Racing Team’s JJ Yeley and Live Fast Motorsports’ BJ McLeod failed to qualify for the race in heartbreaking fashion in their respective Duel races.

2024 Daytona 500 starting line-up

Here is the complete starting lineup of the 40-car grid at Daytona International Speedway:

  1. #22 - Joey Logano
  2. #34 - Michael McDowell
  3. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  4. #20 - Christopher Bell
  5. #9 - Chase Elliott
  6. #2 - Austin Cindric
  7. #48 - Alex Bowman
  8. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  9. #77 - Carson Hocevar (R)
  10. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  11. #43 - Erik Jones
  12. #21 - Harrison Burton
  13. #99 - Daniel Suarez
  14. #71 - Zane Smith (R)
  15. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  16. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  17. #5 - Kyle Larson
  18. #24 - William Byron
  19. #17 - Chris Buescher
  20. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  21. #1 - Ross Chastain
  22. #51 - Justin Haley
  23. #84 - Jimmie Johnson
  24. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  25. #41 - Ryan Preece
  26. #36 - Kaz Grala (R)
  27. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  28. #16 - A.J. Allmendinger
  29. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  30. #4 - Josh Berry (R)
  31. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  32. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  33. #3 - Austin Dillon
  34. #8 - Kyle Busch
  35. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  36. #15 - Riley Herbst
  37. #31 - Daniel Hemric
  38. #10 - Noah Gragson
  39. #62 - Anthony Alfredo
  40. #60 - David Ragan

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...