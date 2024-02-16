NASCAR 2024: Starting lineup for Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway

After the Daytona 500 qualifying and Bluegreen Vacation Duels races, the starting lineup for The Great American Race is set. Daytona 500 will kick off the 76th year of the NASCAR Cup Series season on Sunday, February 18, 2024 at Daytona International Speedway.

Team Penske driver Joey Logano has already secured the pole for the race in Wednesday’s single-car qualifying. He will be joined by Michael McDowell on the front row after McDowell posted the second fastest lap.

23XI Racing's Tyler Reddick won the Duel 1, edging out Chase Elliott at the finish line on Thursday and will start third in Sunday’s 500-mile race. Christopher Bell won the Duel 2 and will start fourth in the race, edging out 2022 Daytona 500 winner Austin Cindric.

The defending Daytona 500 champion Ricky Stenhouse Jr. will start 35th as he looks to win back-to-back titles.

Four out of six Open cars were able to earn their spot on the 40-car starting grid: seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson, Kaz Grala, Anthony Alfredo and David Ragan.

NY Racing Team’s JJ Yeley and Live Fast Motorsports’ BJ McLeod failed to qualify for the race in heartbreaking fashion in their respective Duel races.

2024 Daytona 500 starting line-up

Here is the complete starting lineup of the 40-car grid at Daytona International Speedway:

#22 - Joey Logano #34 - Michael McDowell #45 - Tyler Reddick #20 - Christopher Bell #9 - Chase Elliott #2 - Austin Cindric #48 - Alex Bowman #11 - Denny Hamlin #77 - Carson Hocevar (R) #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #43 - Erik Jones #21 - Harrison Burton #99 - Daniel Suarez #71 - Zane Smith (R) #54 - Ty Gibbs #6 - Brad Keselowski #5 - Kyle Larson #24 - William Byron #17 - Chris Buescher #14 - Chase Briscoe #1 - Ross Chastain #51 - Justin Haley #84 - Jimmie Johnson #23 - Bubba Wallace #41 - Ryan Preece #36 - Kaz Grala (R) #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #16 - A.J. Allmendinger #7 - Corey LaJoie #4 - Josh Berry (R) #38 - Todd Gilliland #12 - Ryan Blaney #3 - Austin Dillon #8 - Kyle Busch #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #15 - Riley Herbst #31 - Daniel Hemric #10 - Noah Gragson #62 - Anthony Alfredo #60 - David Ragan