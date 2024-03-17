NASCAR 2024: Starting lineup for Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Mar 17, 2024 10:15 IST
NASCAR Cup Series Food City 500 - Qualifying
NASCAR Cup Series Food City 500 - Qualifying

After an action-packed Shriners Children’s 500, the 2024 NASCAR season arrives at the Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tennessee, for the Food City 500. The event will go live on FOX and PRN at 3:30 pm ET on Sunday, Mar. 17.

The fifth race of the 2024 NASCAR season will be contested on a 0.533-mile short concrete surface track. The 36 drivers will compete over 500 laps in the race to seal a chance at driving down Victory Lane.

FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass tweeted the starting line-up for the 2024 Food City 500.

In Saturday's (March 16) Cup Series qualifying race, Team Penske driver and defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney scored his first pole of the 2024 season at a speed of 124.954 mph. It marked his 10th career NASCAR Cup Series pole and first pole since Richmond Raceway in 2022.

Stewart-Haas Racing driver Josh Berry will share the front row with him after turning a lap of 124.792 mph.

They will be followed by Denny Hamlin, Joey Logano and Chase Elliott in the top-five. Chase Briscoe, Michael McDowell, William Byron, Bubba Wallace and Kyle Larson complete the top-10.

Christopher Bell, the defending champion of the event, will start in 12th place on Sunday.

2024 Food City 500 starting line-up

Below is the complete starting lineup for the 36-car grid at Bristol Motor Speedway:

  1. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  2. #4 - Josh Berry (R)
  3. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  4. #22 - Joey Logano
  5. #9 - Chase Elliott
  6. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  7. #34 - Michael McDowell
  8. #24 - William Byron
  9. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  10. #5 - Kyle Larson
  11. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  12. #20 - Christopher Bell
  13. #21 - Harrison Burton
  14. #8 - Kyle Busch
  15. #43 - Erik Jones
  16. #71 - Zane Smith (R)
  17. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  18. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  19. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  20. #31 - Daniel Hemric
  21. #2 - Austin Cindric
  22. #10 - Noah Gragson
  23. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  24. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  25. #41 - Ryan Preece
  26. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  27. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  28. #99 - Daniel Suarez
  29. #48 - Alex Bowman
  30. #16 - A.J. Allmendinger
  31. #3 - Austin Dillon
  32. #51 - Justin Haley
  33. #15 - Kaz Grala (R)
  34. #17 - Chris Buescher
  35. #77 - Carson Hocevar (R)
  36. #1 - Ross Chastain

Watch all Cup Series teams and drivers at Bristol Motor Speedway for the 60th annual Food City 500 on Sunday.

Edited by Yash Soni
