NASCAR 2024: Starting lineup for Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway

After an action-packed Shriners Children’s 500, the 2024 NASCAR season arrives at the Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tennessee, for the Food City 500. The event will go live on FOX and PRN at 3:30 pm ET on Sunday, Mar. 17.

The fifth race of the 2024 NASCAR season will be contested on a 0.533-mile short concrete surface track. The 36 drivers will compete over 500 laps in the race to seal a chance at driving down Victory Lane.

FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass tweeted the starting line-up for the 2024 Food City 500.

In Saturday's (March 16) Cup Series qualifying race, Team Penske driver and defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney scored his first pole of the 2024 season at a speed of 124.954 mph. It marked his 10th career NASCAR Cup Series pole and first pole since Richmond Raceway in 2022.

Stewart-Haas Racing driver Josh Berry will share the front row with him after turning a lap of 124.792 mph.

They will be followed by Denny Hamlin, Joey Logano and Chase Elliott in the top-five. Chase Briscoe, Michael McDowell, William Byron, Bubba Wallace and Kyle Larson complete the top-10.

Christopher Bell, the defending champion of the event, will start in 12th place on Sunday.

2024 Food City 500 starting line-up

Below is the complete starting lineup for the 36-car grid at Bristol Motor Speedway:

#12 - Ryan Blaney #4 - Josh Berry (R) #11 - Denny Hamlin #22 - Joey Logano #9 - Chase Elliott #14 - Chase Briscoe #34 - Michael McDowell #24 - William Byron #23 - Bubba Wallace #5 - Kyle Larson #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Harrison Burton #8 - Kyle Busch #43 - Erik Jones #71 - Zane Smith (R) #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Corey LaJoie #54 - Ty Gibbs #31 - Daniel Hemric #2 - Austin Cindric #10 - Noah Gragson #45 - Tyler Reddick #38 - Todd Gilliland #41 - Ryan Preece #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #99 - Daniel Suarez #48 - Alex Bowman #16 - A.J. Allmendinger #3 - Austin Dillon #51 - Justin Haley #15 - Kaz Grala (R) #17 - Chris Buescher #77 - Carson Hocevar (R) #1 - Ross Chastain

Watch all Cup Series teams and drivers at Bristol Motor Speedway for the 60th annual Food City 500 on Sunday.