NASCAR 2024: Starting lineup for Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway

By Yash Soni
Modified Mar 30, 2024 22:41 IST
NASCAR Cup Series Toyota Owners 400 - Qualifying
NASCAR Cup Series Toyota Owners 400 - Qualifying

After an action-packed EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix, the 2024 NASCAR season arrives at the Richmond Raceway in Henrico County, Virginia, for the Toyota Owners 400. The season’s seventh race will go live on FOX and MRN at 7 pm ET on Sunday, Mar. 31.

The event will be contested on a 0.75-mile short track. A total of 38 drivers will compete over 400 laps in the race to seal a chance at driving down Victory Lane. FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass tweeted the starting line-up for the 2024 Toyota Owners 400.

In Saturday (Mar. 30)'s Cup Series qualifying race, Hendrick Motorsports driver and defending winner Kyle Larson scored his first pole of the 2024 season with a speed of 120.332 mph. It marked his 17th pole in the NASCAR Cup Series.

His teammate Chase Elliott will share the front row with him after turning a lap of 120.321 mph, the best starting position of the season for him.

They will be followed by Ross Chastain, Alex Bowman and Bubba Wallace in the top five. Todd Gilliland, Martin Truex Jr., Ty Gibbs, Austin Cindric and Joey Logano complete the top-10.

Ryan Blaney, the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion, will start in 12th place on Sunday.

2024 Toyota Owners 400 starting line-up

Below is the complete starting lineup for the 36-car grid at Richmond Raceway:

  1. #5 - Kyle Larson
  2. #9 - Chase Elliott
  3. #1 - Ross Chastain
  4. #48 - Alex Bowman
  5. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  6. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  7. #19 - Martin Truex, Jr.
  8. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  9. #2 - Austin Cindric
  10. #22 - Joey Logano
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #24 - William Byron
  14. #17 - Chris Buescher
  15. #10 - Noah Gragson
  16. #41 - Ryan Preece
  17. #8 - Kyle Busch
  18. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  19. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  20. #99 - Daniel Suarez
  21. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  22. #3 - Austin Dillon
  23. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  24. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
  25. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  26. #21 - Harrison Burton
  27. #43 - Erik Jones
  28. #71 - Zane Smith
  29. #20 - Christopher Bell
  30. #4 - Josh Berry
  31. #34 - Michael McDowell
  32. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  33. #16 - Ty Dillon
  34. #31 - Daniel Hemric
  35. #15 - Kaz Grala
  36. #51 - Justin Haley

Watch all Cup Series teams and drivers at Richmond Raceway for the 69th annual Toyota Owners 400 on Sunday.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?