NASCAR 2024: Starting lineup for Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway

After an action-packed EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix, the 2024 NASCAR season arrives at the Richmond Raceway in Henrico County, Virginia, for the Toyota Owners 400. The season’s seventh race will go live on FOX and MRN at 7 pm ET on Sunday, Mar. 31.

The event will be contested on a 0.75-mile short track. A total of 38 drivers will compete over 400 laps in the race to seal a chance at driving down Victory Lane. FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass tweeted the starting line-up for the 2024 Toyota Owners 400.

In Saturday (Mar. 30)'s Cup Series qualifying race, Hendrick Motorsports driver and defending winner Kyle Larson scored his first pole of the 2024 season with a speed of 120.332 mph. It marked his 17th pole in the NASCAR Cup Series.

His teammate Chase Elliott will share the front row with him after turning a lap of 120.321 mph, the best starting position of the season for him.

They will be followed by Ross Chastain, Alex Bowman and Bubba Wallace in the top five. Todd Gilliland, Martin Truex Jr., Ty Gibbs, Austin Cindric and Joey Logano complete the top-10.

Ryan Blaney, the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion, will start in 12th place on Sunday.

2024 Toyota Owners 400 starting line-up

Below is the complete starting lineup for the 36-car grid at Richmond Raceway:

#5 - Kyle Larson #9 - Chase Elliott #1 - Ross Chastain #48 - Alex Bowman #23 - Bubba Wallace #38 - Todd Gilliland #19 - Martin Truex, Jr. #54 - Ty Gibbs #2 - Austin Cindric #22 - Joey Logano #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #24 - William Byron #17 - Chris Buescher #10 - Noah Gragson #41 - Ryan Preece #8 - Kyle Busch #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #45 - Tyler Reddick #99 - Daniel Suarez #7 - Corey LaJoie #3 - Austin Dillon #6 - Brad Keselowski #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. #77 - Carson Hocevar #21 - Harrison Burton #43 - Erik Jones #71 - Zane Smith #20 - Christopher Bell #4 - Josh Berry #34 - Michael McDowell #14 - Chase Briscoe #16 - Ty Dillon #31 - Daniel Hemric #15 - Kaz Grala #51 - Justin Haley

Watch all Cup Series teams and drivers at Richmond Raceway for the 69th annual Toyota Owners 400 on Sunday.