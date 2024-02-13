  • home icon
  • NASCAR
  • NASCAR Truck Series
  • NASCAR 2024 Truck Series: Full entry list for Fresh from Florida 250 at Daytona International Speedway

NASCAR 2024 Truck Series: Full entry list for Fresh from Florida 250 at Daytona International Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Feb 13, 2024 23:33 IST
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series NextEra Energy 250
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series NextEra Energy 250

The 2024 NASCAR Truck Series season officially kicks off this week with the Fresh from Florida 250 at Daytona International Speedway. The Fresh from Florida 250 will be the first race of the 2024 Truck season and will be held on Friday, February 16.

The race will kick off at 7:30 pm ET and will be broadcast on FS1 and MRN. It will be contested over 100 laps on the 2.5-mile-long superspeedway. Saturday’s event will be the 25th annual Fresh from Florida 250 hosted by Daytona International Speedway in the history of the series.

Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to Twitter to share a list of drivers taking part in Truck Series’ season opener.

The 38 NASCAR truck drivers for 36 spots in action include notable names like Breidinger, Massey, Roper, LaJoie, Maggio, Jason White, McGee, Dauzat, Sauter, Caruth, Parsons, Boyd, Greenfield, and Rohrbaugh.

Zane Smith won last year’s opening Daytona truck race in two hours, 09 minutes, and 23 seconds.

NASCAR’s 2024 Craftsman Truck Series Fresh from Florida 250 full entry list

Here is a list of the 38 truck drivers that will take part a Daytona International Speedway:

  1. #02 - Mason Massey
  2. #04 - Cory Roper
  3. #1 - Toni Breidinger
  4. #2 - Nick Sanchez
  5. #5 - Dean Thompson
  6. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  7. #9 - Grant Enfinger
  8. #11 - Corey Heim
  9. #13 - Jake Garcia
  10. #15 - Tanner Gray
  11. #17 - Taylor Gray
  12. #18 - Tyler Ankrum
  13. #19 - Christian Eckes
  14. #21 - Mason Maggio
  15. #22 - Jason White
  16. #25 - Ty Dillon
  17. #27 - Keith McGee
  18. #28 - Bryan Dauzat
  19. #32 - Bret Holmes
  20. #33 - Lawless Alan
  21. #38 - Layne Riggs
  22. #41 - Bayley Currey
  23. #42 - Matt Mills
  24. #43 - Daniel Dye
  25. #45 - Johnny Sauter
  26. #46 - Thad Moffitt
  27. #52 - Stewart Friesen
  28. #56 - Timmy Hill
  29. #71 - Rajah Caruth
  30. #75 - Stefan Parsons
  31. #76 - Spencer Boyd
  32. #77 - Chase Purdy
  33. #88 - Matt Crafton
  34. #91 - Jack Wood
  35. #95 - Clay Greenfield
  36. #97 - Codie Rohrbaugh
  37. #98 - Ty Majeski
  38. #99 - Ben Rhodes

Catch the action-packed NASCAR Truck Series season weekend at the historic Daytona International Speedway on February 16th, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...