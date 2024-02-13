NASCAR 2024 Truck Series: Full entry list for Fresh from Florida 250 at Daytona International Speedway

The 2024 NASCAR Truck Series season officially kicks off this week with the Fresh from Florida 250 at Daytona International Speedway. The Fresh from Florida 250 will be the first race of the 2024 Truck season and will be held on Friday, February 16.

The race will kick off at 7:30 pm ET and will be broadcast on FS1 and MRN. It will be contested over 100 laps on the 2.5-mile-long superspeedway. Saturday’s event will be the 25th annual Fresh from Florida 250 hosted by Daytona International Speedway in the history of the series.

Expand Tweet

Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to Twitter to share a list of drivers taking part in Truck Series’ season opener.

Expand Tweet

The 38 NASCAR truck drivers for 36 spots in action include notable names like Breidinger, Massey, Roper, LaJoie, Maggio, Jason White, McGee, Dauzat, Sauter, Caruth, Parsons, Boyd, Greenfield, and Rohrbaugh.

Zane Smith won last year’s opening Daytona truck race in two hours, 09 minutes, and 23 seconds.

NASCAR’s 2024 Craftsman Truck Series Fresh from Florida 250 full entry list

Here is a list of the 38 truck drivers that will take part a Daytona International Speedway:

#02 - Mason Massey #04 - Cory Roper #1 - Toni Breidinger #2 - Nick Sanchez #5 - Dean Thompson #7 - Corey LaJoie #9 - Grant Enfinger #11 - Corey Heim #13 - Jake Garcia #15 - Tanner Gray #17 - Taylor Gray #18 - Tyler Ankrum #19 - Christian Eckes #21 - Mason Maggio #22 - Jason White #25 - Ty Dillon #27 - Keith McGee #28 - Bryan Dauzat #32 - Bret Holmes #33 - Lawless Alan #38 - Layne Riggs #41 - Bayley Currey #42 - Matt Mills #43 - Daniel Dye #45 - Johnny Sauter #46 - Thad Moffitt #52 - Stewart Friesen #56 - Timmy Hill #71 - Rajah Caruth #75 - Stefan Parsons #76 - Spencer Boyd #77 - Chase Purdy #88 - Matt Crafton #91 - Jack Wood #95 - Clay Greenfield #97 - Codie Rohrbaugh #98 - Ty Majeski #99 - Ben Rhodes

Catch the action-packed NASCAR Truck Series season weekend at the historic Daytona International Speedway on February 16th, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET.