NASCAR 2024 Truck Series: Full entry list for Victoria's Voice Foundation 200 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Feb 28, 2024 01:12 IST
The 2024 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series heads to Las Vegas, Nevada, this weekend after a thrilling race at Atlanta.

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 is the third Truck Series race of the season and will be held on Friday (March 1) at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The race will kick off at 9:00 pm ET and will be broadcast on FS1 and MRN.

The event will be contested over 134 laps on the 1.5-mile tri-oval track. Friday’s event will be the seventh annual Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 truck race hosted by Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the history of the series.

FOX Sport’s journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to X to share a list of drivers taking part in the 200-mile Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 on Friday.

The 32 truck drivers in action include notable names like Christopher Bell, in the #1 for TRICON Garage, Kyle Busch continuing driving the #7 for Spire Motorsports, Connor Mosack in the #45 for Niece Motorsports, Zane Smith in the #91 for McAnally-Hilgemann Racing, and Conner Jones in ThorSport Racing’s #66.

Kyle Busch won last year’s Craftsman Truck Series Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200. The NASCAR veteran will be looking forward to defending his title this Friday.

NASCAR’s 2024 Craftsman Truck Series Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 full entry list

Here is a list of the 32 Truck Series drivers that will take part at Las Vegas Motor Speedway:

  1. #02 - Mason Massey
  2. #1 - Christopher Bell
  3. #2 - Nick Sanchez
  4. #5 - Dean Thompson
  5. #7 - Kyle Busch
  6. #9 - Grant Enfinger
  7. #11 - Corey Heim
  8. #13 - Jake Garcia
  9. #15 - Tanner Gray
  10. #17 - Taylor Gray
  11. #18 - Tyler Ankrum
  12. #19 - Christian Eckes
  13. #22 - Keith McGee
  14. #25 - Ty Dillon
  15. #32 - Bret Holmes
  16. #33 - Lawless Alan
  17. #38 - Layne Riggs
  18. #41 - Bayley Currey
  19. #42 - Matt Mills
  20. #43 - Daniel Dye
  21. #45 - Connor Mosack
  22. #46 - Thad Moffitt
  23. #52 - Stewart Friesen
  24. #56 - Timmy Hill
  25. #66 - Conner Jones
  26. #71 - Rajah Caruth
  27. #76 - Spencer Boyd
  28. #77 - Chase Purdy
  29. #88 - Matt Crafton
  30. #91 - Zane Smith
  31. #98 - Ty Majeski
  32. #99 - Ben Rhodes

Catch the action-packed NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 1, 2024, at 9 pm ET.

