NASCAR 2024 Truck Series: Full entry list for Weather Guard Truck Race at Bristol Motor Speedway

The 2024 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series heads to Bristol, Tennessee, this weekend after a week off.

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Weather Guard Truck Race is the fourth Truck Series race of the season and will be held Saturday (Mar. 16) at Bristol Motor Speedway. The race is set to kick off at 8 pm ET and will be broadcast on FS1 and MRN.

The event will be contested over 150 laps on the 0.533-mile short track. Saturday’s event will be the fourth annual Weather Guard Truck Race truck race hosted by Bristol Motor Speedway.

FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass tweeted the list of drivers taking part in the 80-mile Weather Guard Truck Race on Saturday.

The 36 truck drivers in action include notable names like William Sawalich, in the #1 for Tricon Garage, Kyle Busch, Trey Hutchens, Mason Maggio, Keith McGee, Kaden Honeycutt, Conner Jones, Stefan Parsons, Nick Sanchez, and Dean Thompson

Driving the #66 Ford for ThorSport Racing, NASCAR veteran Joey Logano won last year’s Craftsman Truck Series Weather Guard Truck Race.

NASCAR’s 2024 Craftsman Truck Series Weather Guard Truck Race full entry list

Here's a list of the 36 Truck Series drivers that will take part at Bristol Motor Speedway:

#02 - Mason Massey #1 - William Sawalich #2 - Nick Sanchez #5 - Dean Thompson #7 - Kyle Busch #9 - Grant Enfinger #11 - Corey Heim #13 - Jake Garcia #14 - Trey Hutchens #15 - Tanner Gray #17 - Taylor Gray #18 - Tyler Ankrum #19 - Christian Eckes #21 - Mason Maggio #22 - Keith McGee #25 - Ty Dillon #32 - Bret Holmes #33 - Lawless Alan #38 - Layne Riggs #41 - Bayley Currey #42 - Matt Mills #43 - Daniel Dye #45 - Kaden Honeycutt #46 - Thad Moffitt #52 - Stewart Friesen #56 - Timmy Hill #66 - Conner Jones #71 - Rajah Caruth #75 - Stefan Parsons #76 - Spencer Boyd #77 - Chase Purdy #88 - Matt Crafton #90 - TBA #91 - Zane Smith #98 - Ty Majeski #99 - Ben Rhodes

