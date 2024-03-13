NASCAR 2024 Truck Series: Full entry list for Weather Guard Truck Race at Bristol Motor Speedway

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt

The 2024 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series heads to Bristol, Tennessee, this weekend after a week off.

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Weather Guard Truck Race is the fourth Truck Series race of the season and will be held Saturday (Mar. 16) at Bristol Motor Speedway. The race is set to kick off at 8 pm ET and will be broadcast on FS1 and MRN.

The event will be contested over 150 laps on the 0.533-mile short track. Saturday’s event will be the fourth annual Weather Guard Truck Race truck race hosted by Bristol Motor Speedway.

FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass tweeted the list of drivers taking part in the 80-mile Weather Guard Truck Race on Saturday.

The 36 truck drivers in action include notable names like William Sawalich, in the #1 for Tricon Garage, Kyle Busch, Trey Hutchens, Mason Maggio, Keith McGee, Kaden Honeycutt, Conner Jones, Stefan Parsons, Nick Sanchez, and Dean Thompson

Driving the #66 Ford for ThorSport Racing, NASCAR veteran Joey Logano won last year’s Craftsman Truck Series Weather Guard Truck Race.

NASCAR’s 2024 Craftsman Truck Series Weather Guard Truck Race full entry list

Here's a list of the 36 Truck Series drivers that will take part at Bristol Motor Speedway:

  1. #02 - Mason Massey
  2. #1 - William Sawalich
  3. #2 - Nick Sanchez
  4. #5 - Dean Thompson
  5. #7 - Kyle Busch
  6. #9 - Grant Enfinger
  7. #11 - Corey Heim
  8. #13 - Jake Garcia
  9. #14 - Trey Hutchens
  10. #15 - Tanner Gray
  11. #17 - Taylor Gray
  12. #18 - Tyler Ankrum
  13. #19 - Christian Eckes
  14. #21 - Mason Maggio
  15. #22 - Keith McGee
  16. #25 - Ty Dillon
  17. #32 - Bret Holmes
  18. #33 - Lawless Alan
  19. #38 - Layne Riggs
  20. #41 - Bayley Currey
  21. #42 - Matt Mills
  22. #43 - Daniel Dye
  23. #45 - Kaden Honeycutt
  24. #46 - Thad Moffitt
  25. #52 - Stewart Friesen
  26. #56 - Timmy Hill
  27. #66 - Conner Jones
  28. #71 - Rajah Caruth
  29. #75 - Stefan Parsons
  30. #76 - Spencer Boyd
  31. #77 - Chase Purdy
  32. #88 - Matt Crafton
  33. #90 - TBA
  34. #91 - Zane Smith
  35. #98 - Ty Majeski
  36. #99 - Ben Rhodes

Catch the action-packed NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway on March 16, 2024 at 8 pm ET.

