NASCAR 2024 Truck Series: Full entry list for XPEL 225 at Circuit of the Americas

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series XPEL 225
The 2024 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series heads to Austin Texas, this weekend after a Weather Guard Truck Race.

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series XPEL 225 is the fifth Truck Series race of the season and will be held Saturday (Mar. 23) at Circuit of the Americas. The race is set to kick off at 1:30 pm ET and will be broadcast on FS1 and MRN.

The event will be contested over 42 laps on the 3.426 mile permanent asphalt road course. It will be the fourth annual XPEL 225 truck race hosted by Circuit of the Americas.

FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass shared the list of drivers taking part in the 140-mile XPEL 225 on Saturday.

The 35 truck drivers in action include notable names like Ross Chastain, Jack Hawksworth, Grant Enfinger, Marco Andretti, Connor Zilisch, Dale Quarterley, Nick Sanchez, Dean Thompson, Connor Zilisch, Vicente Salas, Carter Fartuch, and Stefan Parsons.

Driving the #38 Ford for Front Row Motorsports, Cup Series driver Zane Smith won last year’s Craftsman Truck Series XPEL 225.

NASCAR’s 2024 Craftsman Truck Series XPEL 225 full entry list

Here's a list of the 35 Truck Series drivers that will take part at Circuit of the Americas:

  1. #02 - Mason Massey
  2. #04 - Marco Andretti
  3. #1 - Jack Hawksworth
  4. #2 - Nick Sanchez
  5. #5 - Dean Thompson
  6. #7 - Connor Zilisch
  7. #9 - Grant Enfinger
  8. #11 - Corey Heim
  9. #12 - Dale Quarterley
  10. #13 - Jake Garcia
  11. #15 - Tanner Gray
  12. #17 - Taylor Gray
  13. #18 - Tyler Ankrum
  14. #19 - Christian Eckes
  15. #20 - Vicente Salas
  16. #22 - Carter Fartuch
  17. #25 - Ty Dillon
  18. #32 - Bret Holmes
  19. #33 - Lawless Alan
  20. #38 - Layne Riggs
  21. #41 - Bayley Currey
  22. #42 - Matt Mills
  23. #43 - Daniel Dye
  24. #45 - Ross Chastain
  25. #46 - Thad Moffitt
  26. #52 - Stewart Friesen
  27. #56 - Timmy Hill
  28. #71 - Rajah Caruth
  29. #75 - Stefan Parsons
  30. #76 - Spencer Boyd
  31. #77 - Chase Purdy
  32. #88 - Matt Crafton
  33. #91 - Jack Wood
  34. #98 - Ty Majeski
  35. #99 - Ben Rhodes

Catch the action-packed NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series weekend at Circuit of the Americas on March 23, 2024, at 1:30 pm ET.

