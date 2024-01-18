NASCAR 2024: Where to watch 2024 Hall of Fame induction ceremony - Time, TV Schedule & more

The newest class of the NASCAR Hall of Fame will be inducted in a ceremony on Friday, January 19, at the Charlotte, North Carolina. The Hall of Fame’s class of 2024 includes Cup Series’ greatest driver and crew chief pair going in together alongside the latest member of the Hall of Fame family.

Among the remarkable list of nominees are - seven-time Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson, crew chief Chad Knaus and Donnie Allison. All three have contributed great moments to the sport and achieved huge success in their respective careers.

Johnson and Knaus were voted in the Hall of Fame’s modern era while Allison, whose NASCAR career began in early 1964, was voted through the Pioneer ballot. Several other notable personalites will also be honored with the Landmark Award for outstanding contributions to the growth and esteem of the sport.

The 2024 Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place on Friday night at 8 pm ET at the Charlotte Convention Center in Charlotte, N.C. The live coverage of the event can be streamed on Peacock and will be broadcast on the Motor Racing Network (MRN).

Before the ceremony, the Red Carpet live stream can be enjoyed on NASCAR.com and NASCAR’s YouTube channel.

2024 NASCAR Hall of Fame induction ceremony: Schedule and streaming details

Here’s a look of schedule and TV details of Hall of Fame induction ceremony:

Thursday, January 18:

1 pm Et to 4:30 pm ET, Class of 2024 Induction: Insider Experience inside the High Octane Theater

Friday, January 19:

4:40 pm ET: Red Carpet live stream on NASCAR’s digital and social platforms

6 pm ET: Hall of Fame Induction dinner (invite only)

8 pm ET: Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

In a 20-year-long Cup Series career, Jimmie Johnson has clinched seven Cup championships, joining the likes of Dale Earnhardt and Riichard Petty. The former Hendrick Motorsports driver is the only one to win five consecutive Cup titles. He has earned a total of 83 wins, 374 top-10 results, and 36 poles in his career.

Chad Knaus has served as a crew chief of Johnson majority of his career and called the shots for all his seven Cup championships. The veteran crew chief also worked as crew chief for William Byron before taking on a new role as Vice-president of Competition for Hendrick Motorsports.