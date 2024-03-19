NASCAR 2024 Xfinity Series: Full entry list for Focused Health 250 at Circuit of the Americas

By Yash Soni
Modified Mar 19, 2024 21:55 IST
NASCAR Xfinity Series Pit Boss 250
NASCAR Xfinity Series Pit Boss 250

The 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Austin, Texas, this weekend after a one-week off.

Focused Health 250 is the fifth NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the season and will be held on Saturday (Mar. 23) at Circuit of the Americas. The Xfinity race is scheduled to kick off at 5 pm ET and will be broadcast on FS1 and PRN.

Saturday’s event will be contested over 46 laps on the 3.426-mile road course track. It will be the fourth annual Focused Health 250 hosted by Circuit of the Americas in the history of the series.

Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to X to share a list of the drivers taking part in Saturday's Focused Health 250.

A total of 40 Xfinity entries have entered for 38 spots this week in Austin, Texas. Some notable drivers on the entry list include Ty Dillon, Daniil Kvyat, Ed Jones, Sage Karam, Kaz Grala, Austin Green, Alex Labbe, Brad Perez, and Preston Pardus.

Kaulig Racing and AJ Allmendinger have entered as the defending champions of last year’s Focused Health 250 and will look to defend their crown.

2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series Focused Health 250 full entry list

Here is a list of the 40 NASCAR Xfinity Series entries that will take part in the Focused Health 250 at Circuit of the Americas:

  1. #00 - Cole Custer
  2. #07 - Daniil Kvyat
  3. #1 - Sam Mayer
  4. #2 - Jesse Love
  5. #4 - TBA
  6. #5 - Anthony Alfredo
  7. #6 - Ty Dillon
  8. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  9. #8 - Sammy Smith
  10. #9 - Brandon Jones
  11. #11 - Josh Williams
  12. #14 - TBA
  13. #15 - Hailie Deegan
  14. #16 - AJ Allmendinger
  15. #17 - Kyle Larson
  16. #18 - Sheldon Creed
  17. #19 - Ty Gibbs
  18. #20 - John Hunter Nemechek
  19. #21 - Austin Hill
  20. #24 - Ed Jones
  21. #26 - Sage Karan
  22. #27 - Jeb Burton
  23. #28 - Kaz Grala
  24. #29 - Blaine Perkins
  25. #31 - Parker Retzlaff
  26. #32 - Austin Green
  27. #35 - Alex Labbe
  28. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  29. #42 - Leland Honeyman
  30. #43 - Ryan Ellis
  31. #44 - Brennan Poole
  32. #45 - Brad Perez
  33. #48 - Parker Kligerman
  34. #50 - Preston Pardus
  35. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  36. #81 - Chandler Smith
  37. #91 - Kyle Weatherman
  38. #92 - Josh Bilicki
  39. #97 - Shane Van Gisbergen
  40. #98 - Riley Herbst

Catch the action-packed NASCAR Xfinity Series Focused Health 250 at Circuit of the Americas on Mar. 9 at 4:30 pm ET.

