NASCAR 2024 Xfinity Series: Full entry list for Focused Health 250 at Circuit of the Americas

The 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Austin, Texas, this weekend after a one-week off.

Focused Health 250 is the fifth NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the season and will be held on Saturday (Mar. 23) at Circuit of the Americas. The Xfinity race is scheduled to kick off at 5 pm ET and will be broadcast on FS1 and PRN.

Saturday’s event will be contested over 46 laps on the 3.426-mile road course track. It will be the fourth annual Focused Health 250 hosted by Circuit of the Americas in the history of the series.

Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to X to share a list of the drivers taking part in Saturday's Focused Health 250.

Expand Tweet

A total of 40 Xfinity entries have entered for 38 spots this week in Austin, Texas. Some notable drivers on the entry list include Ty Dillon, Daniil Kvyat, Ed Jones, Sage Karam, Kaz Grala, Austin Green, Alex Labbe, Brad Perez, and Preston Pardus.

Expand Tweet

Kaulig Racing and AJ Allmendinger have entered as the defending champions of last year’s Focused Health 250 and will look to defend their crown.

2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series Focused Health 250 full entry list

Here is a list of the 40 NASCAR Xfinity Series entries that will take part in the Focused Health 250 at Circuit of the Americas:

#00 - Cole Custer #07 - Daniil Kvyat #1 - Sam Mayer #2 - Jesse Love #4 - TBA #5 - Anthony Alfredo #6 - Ty Dillon #7 - Justin Allgaier #8 - Sammy Smith #9 - Brandon Jones #11 - Josh Williams #14 - TBA #15 - Hailie Deegan #16 - AJ Allmendinger #17 - Kyle Larson #18 - Sheldon Creed #19 - Ty Gibbs #20 - John Hunter Nemechek #21 - Austin Hill #24 - Ed Jones #26 - Sage Karan #27 - Jeb Burton #28 - Kaz Grala #29 - Blaine Perkins #31 - Parker Retzlaff #32 - Austin Green #35 - Alex Labbe #39 - Ryan Sieg #42 - Leland Honeyman #43 - Ryan Ellis #44 - Brennan Poole #45 - Brad Perez #48 - Parker Kligerman #50 - Preston Pardus #51 - Jeremy Clements #81 - Chandler Smith #91 - Kyle Weatherman #92 - Josh Bilicki #97 - Shane Van Gisbergen #98 - Riley Herbst

Catch the action-packed NASCAR Xfinity Series Focused Health 250 at Circuit of the Americas on Mar. 9 at 4:30 pm ET.