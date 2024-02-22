NASCAR 2024 Xfinity Series: Full entry list for RAPTOR King of Tough 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

The 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Hampton, Georgia, this weekend after the United Rentals 300.

RAPTOR King of Tough 250 is the second NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the season and will be held on Saturday (February 24) at Atlanta Motor Speedway. It is scheduled to kick off at 5 pm ET and will be broadcast on FS1 and PRN.

Saturday’s event will be contested over 163 laps on the 1.54-mile-long D-shaped oval track. It will be the 33rd annual RAPTOR King of Tough 250 hosted by Atlanta Motor Speedway in the history of the series.

Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to Twitter to share a list of the drivers taking part in Saturday's RAPTOR King of Tough 250.

A total of 39 Xfinity entries have entered this week in Georgia. Some notable drivers on the entry list include: Garrett Smithley, JJ Yeley, Ryan Truex, John Hunter Nemechek, Jeffrey Earnhardt, Jordan Anderson, Joey Gase, CJ McLaughlin, BJ McLeod, and Nick Leitz.

Richard Childress Racing driver Austin Hill won last year’s RAPTOR King of Tough 250 and will look to defend his crown.

2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series RAPTOR King of Tough 250 full entry list

Here is a list of the 39 NASCAR Xfinity Series entries that will take part in the RAPTOR 205 at Atlanta Motor Speedway:

#00 - Cole Custer #07 - Patrick Emerling #1 - Sam Mayer #2 - Jesse Love #4 - Dawson Cram #5 - Anthony Alfredo #6 - Garrett Smithley #7 - Justin Allgaier #8 - Sammy Smith #9 - Brandon Jones #11 - Josh Williams #14 - JJ Yeley #15 - Hailie Deegan #16 - AJ Allmendinger #18 - Sheldon Creed #19 - Ryan Truex #20 - John Hunter Nemechek #21 - Austin Hill #26 - Jeffrey Earnhardt #27 - Jeb Burton #28 - Kyle Sieg #29 - Blaine Perkins #31 - Parker Retzlaff #32 - Jordan Anderson #35 - Joey Gase #38 - CJ McLaughlin #39 - Ryan Sieg #42 - Leland Honeyman #43 - Ryan Ellis #44 - Brennan Poole #48 - Parker Kligerman #51 - Jeremy Clements #53 - TBA #78 - BJ McLeod #81 - Chandler Smith #91 - Kyle Weatherman #92 - Nick Leitz #97 - Shane Van Gisbergen #98 - Riley Herbst

Catch the action-packed NASCAR Xfinity Series RAPTOR King of Tough 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway on February 24 at 5 pm ET.