NASCAR 2024 Xfinity Series: Full entry list for RAPTOR King of Tough 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

NASCAR Xfinity Series RAPTOR 250

The 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Hampton, Georgia, this weekend after the United Rentals 300.

RAPTOR King of Tough 250 is the second NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the season and will be held on Saturday (February 24) at Atlanta Motor Speedway. It is scheduled to kick off at 5 pm ET and will be broadcast on FS1 and PRN.

Saturday’s event will be contested over 163 laps on the 1.54-mile-long D-shaped oval track. It will be the 33rd annual RAPTOR King of Tough 250 hosted by Atlanta Motor Speedway in the history of the series.

Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to Twitter to share a list of the drivers taking part in Saturday's RAPTOR King of Tough 250.

A total of 39 Xfinity entries have entered this week in Georgia. Some notable drivers on the entry list include: Garrett Smithley, JJ Yeley, Ryan Truex, John Hunter Nemechek, Jeffrey Earnhardt, Jordan Anderson, Joey Gase, CJ McLaughlin, BJ McLeod, and Nick Leitz.

Richard Childress Racing driver Austin Hill won last year’s RAPTOR King of Tough 250 and will look to defend his crown.

2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series RAPTOR King of Tough 250 full entry list

Here is a list of the 39 NASCAR Xfinity Series entries that will take part in the RAPTOR 205 at Atlanta Motor Speedway:

  1. #00 - Cole Custer
  2. #07 - Patrick Emerling
  3. #1 - Sam Mayer
  4. #2 - Jesse Love
  5. #4 - Dawson Cram
  6. #5 - Anthony Alfredo
  7. #6 - Garrett Smithley
  8. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  9. #8 - Sammy Smith
  10. #9 - Brandon Jones
  11. #11 - Josh Williams
  12. #14 - JJ Yeley
  13. #15 - Hailie Deegan
  14. #16 - AJ Allmendinger
  15. #18 - Sheldon Creed
  16. #19 - Ryan Truex
  17. #20 - John Hunter Nemechek
  18. #21 - Austin Hill
  19. #26 - Jeffrey Earnhardt
  20. #27 - Jeb Burton
  21. #28 - Kyle Sieg
  22. #29 - Blaine Perkins
  23. #31 - Parker Retzlaff
  24. #32 - Jordan Anderson
  25. #35 - Joey Gase
  26. #38 - CJ McLaughlin
  27. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  28. #42 - Leland Honeyman
  29. #43 - Ryan Ellis
  30. #44 - Brennan Poole
  31. #48 - Parker Kligerman
  32. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  33. #53 - TBA
  34. #78 - BJ McLeod
  35. #81 - Chandler Smith
  36. #91 - Kyle Weatherman
  37. #92 - Nick Leitz
  38. #97 - Shane Van Gisbergen
  39. #98 - Riley Herbst

Catch the action-packed NASCAR Xfinity Series RAPTOR King of Tough 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway on February 24 at 5 pm ET.

