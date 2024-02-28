NASCAR 2024 Xfinity Series: Full entry list for The LiUNA! at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

The 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Las Vegas, Nevada, this weekend after the RAPTOR King of Tough 250.

The LiUNA! is the third NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the season and will be held on Saturday (March 2) at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The Xfinity race is scheduled to kick off at 5 pm ET and will be broadcast on FS1 and PRN.

Saturday’s event will be contested over 200 laps on the 1.5-mile-long tri-oval intermediate track. It will be the 28th annual The LiUNA! hosted by Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the history of the series.

Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to X to share a list of the drivers taking part in Saturday's The LiUNA!.

A total of 38 Xfinity entries have entered this week in Las Vegas. Some notable drivers on the entry list include: Garrett Smithley, Aric Almirola, John Hunter Nemechek, Corey Heim, Joey Gase, Nick Leitz, Chandler Smith, Shane van Gisbergen, and BJ McLeod.

Richard Childress Racing driver Austin Hill won last year’s The LiUNA! and will look to defend his crown.

2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series The LiUNA! full entry list

Here is a list of the 38 NASCAR Xfinity Series entries that will take part in The LiUNA! at Las Vegas Motor Speedway:

#00 - Cole Custer #07 - Patrick Emerling #1 - Sam Mayer #2 - Jesse Love #4 - Dawson Cram #5 - Anthony Alfredo #6 - Garrett Smithley #7 - Justin Allgaier #8 - Sammy Smith #9 - Brandon Jones #11 - Josh Williams #14 - JJ Yeley #15 - Hailie Deegan #16 - AJ Allmendinger #18 - Sheldon Creed #19 - Aric Almirola #20 - John Hunter Nemechek #21 - Austin Hill #26 - Corey Heim #27 - Jeb Burton #28 - Kyle Sieg #29 - Blaine Perkins #31 - Parker Retzlaff #32 - TBA #35 - Joey Gase #38 - CJ McLaughlin #39 - Ryan Sieg #42 - Leland Honeyman #43 - Ryan Ellis #44 - Brennan Poole #48 - Parker Kligerman #51 - Jeremy Clements #78 - BJ McLeod #81 - Chandler Smith #91 - Kyle Weatherman #92 - Nick Leitz #97 - Shane Van Gisbergen #98 - Riley Herbst

Catch the action-packed NASCAR Xfinity Series The LiUNA! at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 2 at 5 pm ET.