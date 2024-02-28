NASCAR 2024 Xfinity Series: Full entry list for The LiUNA! at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Feb 28, 2024 00:44 IST
NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 302
NASCAR Xfinity Series at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

The 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Las Vegas, Nevada, this weekend after the RAPTOR King of Tough 250.

The LiUNA! is the third NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the season and will be held on Saturday (March 2) at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The Xfinity race is scheduled to kick off at 5 pm ET and will be broadcast on FS1 and PRN.

Saturday’s event will be contested over 200 laps on the 1.5-mile-long tri-oval intermediate track. It will be the 28th annual The LiUNA! hosted by Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the history of the series.

Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to X to share a list of the drivers taking part in Saturday's The LiUNA!.

A total of 38 Xfinity entries have entered this week in Las Vegas. Some notable drivers on the entry list include: Garrett Smithley, Aric Almirola, John Hunter Nemechek, Corey Heim, Joey Gase, Nick Leitz, Chandler Smith, Shane van Gisbergen, and BJ McLeod.

Richard Childress Racing driver Austin Hill won last year’s The LiUNA! and will look to defend his crown.

2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series The LiUNA! full entry list

Here is a list of the 38 NASCAR Xfinity Series entries that will take part in The LiUNA! at Las Vegas Motor Speedway:

  1. #00 - Cole Custer
  2. #07 - Patrick Emerling
  3. #1 - Sam Mayer
  4. #2 - Jesse Love
  5. #4 - Dawson Cram
  6. #5 - Anthony Alfredo
  7. #6 - Garrett Smithley
  8. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  9. #8 - Sammy Smith
  10. #9 - Brandon Jones
  11. #11 - Josh Williams
  12. #14 - JJ Yeley
  13. #15 - Hailie Deegan
  14. #16 - AJ Allmendinger
  15. #18 - Sheldon Creed
  16. #19 - Aric Almirola
  17. #20 - John Hunter Nemechek
  18. #21 - Austin Hill
  19. #26 - Corey Heim
  20. #27 - Jeb Burton
  21. #28 - Kyle Sieg
  22. #29 - Blaine Perkins
  23. #31 - Parker Retzlaff
  24. #32 - TBA
  25. #35 - Joey Gase
  26. #38 - CJ McLaughlin
  27. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  28. #42 - Leland Honeyman
  29. #43 - Ryan Ellis
  30. #44 - Brennan Poole
  31. #48 - Parker Kligerman
  32. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  33. #78 - BJ McLeod
  34. #81 - Chandler Smith
  35. #91 - Kyle Weatherman
  36. #92 - Nick Leitz
  37. #97 - Shane Van Gisbergen
  38. #98 - Riley Herbst

Catch the action-packed NASCAR Xfinity Series The LiUNA! at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 2 at 5 pm ET.

