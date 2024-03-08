NASCAR 2024 Xfinity Series: What is the qualifying order for Call 811.com Every Dig. Every Time. 200 at Phoenix Raceway?

Phoenix Raceway will host NASCAR's Call 811.com Every Dig. Every Time. 200 this weekend. The fourth race of the 2024 Xfinity Series season kicks off at 4:30 pm ET on Saturday, Mar. 9, in a 200-mile action-packed contest.
At 1-mile in length, Phoenix Raceway is one of the historic tracks on the schedule. Located in Avondale, Arizona, the track boasts a tri-oval track.
Call 811.com Every Dig. Every Time. 200 will feature 39 drivers. Like the other NASCAR Xfinity Series races, the practice and qualifying sessions will open this racing weekend on Saturday, Mar. 9, at 12:30 pm ET and 1 pm ET, respectively, on FS1, which will determine the starting positions for the main event.
Joe Gibbs Racing driver Sammy Smith is the defending champion of the Xfinity Series Call 811.com Every Dig. Every Time. 200.
Qualifying order for NASCAR Xfinity Series Call 811.com Every Dig. Every Time. 200 at Phoenix Raceway
FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass tweeted the qualifying order for Saturday's Xfinity Series race at the Phoenix Raceway.
The qualifying session for Call 811.com Every Dig. Every Time. 200 will start with William Byron running the first lap and Chandler Smith running the final lap.
Below is the full qualifying order for Call 811.com Every Dig. Every Time. 200:
Order - Driver – Metric score
- William Byron - 61.650
- Frankie Muniz - 36.500
- CJ McLaughlin - 35.900
- Ryan Vargas - 35.200
- Dawson Cram - 34.950
- Sam Mayer - 32.000
- Garrett Smithley - 30.300
- Nick Leitz - 30.200
- Blaine Perkins - 30.200
- Shane van Gisbergen - 29.300
- Patrick Emerling - 28.850
- JJ Yeley - 28.300
- BJ McLeod - 27.450
- Kyle Sieg - 27.000
- Parker Retzlaff - 25.350
- Jeremy Clements - 23.450
- Kyle Weatherman - 22.250
- Jeb Burton - 22.100
- Ryan Ellis - 21.850
- Josh Williams - 21.250
- Leland Honeyman - 20.550
- Hailie Deegan - 20.500
- Brennan Poole - 19.800
- Sheldon Creed - 17.400
- Anthony Alfredo - 16.350
- Corey Heim - 14.850
- Jesse Love - 13.400
- Parker Kligerman - 11.850
- Aric Almirola - 11.150
- Brandon Jones - 10.200
- Ryan Sieg - 10.100
- Sammy Smith - 9.050
- Justin Allgaier - 8.900
- AJ Allmendinger - 5.450
- Riley Herbst - 4.150
- Cole Custer - 3.650
- John Hunter Nemechek - 2.900
- Austin Hill - 2.800
- Chandler Smith - 2.350
Watch all NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers at Phoenix Raceway on Saturday, Mar. 9 live on FS1 and MRN.