  • NASCAR 2024 Xfinity Series: What is the qualifying order for Call 811.com Every Dig. Every Time. 200 at Phoenix Raceway?

By Yash Soni
Modified Mar 08, 2024 23:09 IST
NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship
NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Phoenix Raceway

Phoenix Raceway will host NASCAR's Call 811.com Every Dig. Every Time. 200 this weekend. The fourth race of the 2024 Xfinity Series season kicks off at 4:30 pm ET on Saturday, Mar. 9, in a 200-mile action-packed contest.

At 1-mile in length, Phoenix Raceway is one of the historic tracks on the schedule. Located in Avondale, Arizona, the track boasts a tri-oval track.

Call 811.com Every Dig. Every Time. 200 will feature 39 drivers. Like the other NASCAR Xfinity Series races, the practice and qualifying sessions will open this racing weekend on Saturday, Mar. 9, at 12:30 pm ET and 1 pm ET, respectively, on FS1, which will determine the starting positions for the main event.

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Sammy Smith is the defending champion of the Xfinity Series Call 811.com Every Dig. Every Time. 200.

Qualifying order for NASCAR Xfinity Series Call 811.com Every Dig. Every Time. 200 at Phoenix Raceway

FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass tweeted the qualifying order for Saturday's Xfinity Series race at the Phoenix Raceway.

The qualifying session for Call 811.com Every Dig. Every Time. 200 will start with William Byron running the first lap and Chandler Smith running the final lap.

Below is the full qualifying order for Call 811.com Every Dig. Every Time. 200:

Order - Driver – Metric score

  1. William Byron - 61.650
  2. Frankie Muniz - 36.500
  3. CJ McLaughlin - 35.900
  4. Ryan Vargas - 35.200
  5. Dawson Cram - 34.950
  6. Sam Mayer - 32.000
  7. Garrett Smithley - 30.300
  8. Nick Leitz - 30.200
  9. Blaine Perkins - 30.200
  10. Shane van Gisbergen - 29.300
  11. Patrick Emerling - 28.850
  12. JJ Yeley - 28.300
  13. BJ McLeod - 27.450
  14. Kyle Sieg - 27.000
  15. Parker Retzlaff - 25.350
  16. Jeremy Clements - 23.450
  17. Kyle Weatherman - 22.250
  18. Jeb Burton - 22.100
  19. Ryan Ellis - 21.850
  20. Josh Williams - 21.250
  21. Leland Honeyman - 20.550
  22. Hailie Deegan - 20.500
  23. Brennan Poole - 19.800
  24. Sheldon Creed - 17.400
  25. Anthony Alfredo - 16.350
  26. Corey Heim - 14.850
  27. Jesse Love - 13.400
  28. Parker Kligerman - 11.850
  29. Aric Almirola - 11.150
  30. Brandon Jones - 10.200
  31. Ryan Sieg - 10.100
  32. Sammy Smith - 9.050
  33. Justin Allgaier - 8.900
  34. AJ Allmendinger - 5.450
  35. Riley Herbst - 4.150
  36. Cole Custer - 3.650
  37. John Hunter Nemechek - 2.900
  38. Austin Hill - 2.800
  39. Chandler Smith - 2.350

Watch all NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers at Phoenix Raceway on Saturday, Mar. 9 live on FS1 and MRN.

