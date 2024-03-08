NASCAR 2024 Xfinity Series: What is the qualifying order for Call 811.com Every Dig. Every Time. 200 at Phoenix Raceway?

Phoenix Raceway will host NASCAR's Call 811.com Every Dig. Every Time. 200 this weekend. The fourth race of the 2024 Xfinity Series season kicks off at 4:30 pm ET on Saturday, Mar. 9, in a 200-mile action-packed contest.

At 1-mile in length, Phoenix Raceway is one of the historic tracks on the schedule. Located in Avondale, Arizona, the track boasts a tri-oval track.

Call 811.com Every Dig. Every Time. 200 will feature 39 drivers. Like the other NASCAR Xfinity Series races, the practice and qualifying sessions will open this racing weekend on Saturday, Mar. 9, at 12:30 pm ET and 1 pm ET, respectively, on FS1, which will determine the starting positions for the main event.

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Sammy Smith is the defending champion of the Xfinity Series Call 811.com Every Dig. Every Time. 200.

Qualifying order for NASCAR Xfinity Series Call 811.com Every Dig. Every Time. 200 at Phoenix Raceway

FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass tweeted the qualifying order for Saturday's Xfinity Series race at the Phoenix Raceway.

The qualifying session for Call 811.com Every Dig. Every Time. 200 will start with William Byron running the first lap and Chandler Smith running the final lap.

Below is the full qualifying order for Call 811.com Every Dig. Every Time. 200:

Order - Driver – Metric score

William Byron - 61.650 Frankie Muniz - 36.500 CJ McLaughlin - 35.900 Ryan Vargas - 35.200 Dawson Cram - 34.950 Sam Mayer - 32.000 Garrett Smithley - 30.300 Nick Leitz - 30.200 Blaine Perkins - 30.200 Shane van Gisbergen - 29.300 Patrick Emerling - 28.850 JJ Yeley - 28.300 BJ McLeod - 27.450 Kyle Sieg - 27.000 Parker Retzlaff - 25.350 Jeremy Clements - 23.450 Kyle Weatherman - 22.250 Jeb Burton - 22.100 Ryan Ellis - 21.850 Josh Williams - 21.250 Leland Honeyman - 20.550 Hailie Deegan - 20.500 Brennan Poole - 19.800 Sheldon Creed - 17.400 Anthony Alfredo - 16.350 Corey Heim - 14.850 Jesse Love - 13.400 Parker Kligerman - 11.850 Aric Almirola - 11.150 Brandon Jones - 10.200 Ryan Sieg - 10.100 Sammy Smith - 9.050 Justin Allgaier - 8.900 AJ Allmendinger - 5.450 Riley Herbst - 4.150 Cole Custer - 3.650 John Hunter Nemechek - 2.900 Austin Hill - 2.800 Chandler Smith - 2.350

Watch all NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers at Phoenix Raceway on Saturday, Mar. 9 live on FS1 and MRN.