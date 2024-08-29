NASCAR 2025 Cup schedule: Mexico City among the new additions to the roster

NASCAR has unveiled the highly anticipated schedule for the 2025 Cup Series season, featuring new international destinations, and a major shake-up of the playoff schedule which will play a significant role in crowning the champion.

On Thursday, August 29, the sanctioning body released the full-season schedules for the Cup, Xfinity, and Truck Series. The 38-race Cup schedule, covered by four different broadcasters includes a return to its roots, an international trip, and a superspeedway race in the Round of 8.

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season begins with a visit to the Bowman-Gray Stadium for the Clash scheduled on February 2. The season-opening 67th annual Daytona 500 is scheduled on February 16. Notable changes to the early-season schedule include a visit to COTA for the third race of the season and the removal of Homestead-Miami Speedway from the playoff format for a spring date on March 23.

The Fox Sports broadcast schedule concludes with the All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway on May 18. Prime Video will cover the following five races, including the historic trip to Mexico City on June 15. TNT Sports will begin its coverage with the second Atlanta race and conclude with the trip to Indianapolis Motor Speedway on July 27.

NBC Sports' coverage begins with NASCAR's visit to Iowa Speedway and features significant changes to the 2025 schedule. The sanctioning body has reverted to Daytona hosting the regular season finale. Atlanta, Homestead, and Watkins Glen have been removed from the playoff format, replaced by Darlington, Gateway, and New Hampshire.

The Round of 16 venues include Darlington, Gateway, and Bristol. The Round of 12 features New Hampshire, Kansas, and the Charlotte Roval. The Round of 8 includes Las Vegas, Talladega, and Martinsville. A significant change to the schedule is the inclusion of a superspeedway race in the semifinal round.

The season concludes with the championship decider at Phoenix Raceway, scheduled for November 2.

Full schedule for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season

Here is the entire 38-race schedule for the 2025 Cup Series season:

DateVenue
Feb. 2
Clash at Bowman Gray
Feb. 16Daytona 500
Feb. 23Atlanta
March 2
Circuit of The Americas
March 9Phoenix
March 16Las Vegas
March 23
Homestead-Miami
March 30Martinsville
April 6Darlington
April 13Bristol
April 20Off Weekend
April 27Talladega
May 4Texas
May 11Kansas
May 18
North Wilkesboro (ASR)
May 25Charlotte
June 1Nashville
June 8Michigan
June 15Mexico City
June 22Pocono
June 28 (Sat.)Atlanta
July 6Chicago
July 13Sonoma
July 20Dover
July 27Indianapolis
Aug. 3Iowa
Aug. 10Watkins Glen
Aug. 16 (Sat.)Richmond
Aug. 23 (Sat.) (Regular Season Finale)Daytona
Aug. 31 (Round of 16)Darlington
Sept. 7
World Wide Technology Raceway
Sept. 13 (Sat.)Bristol
Sept. 21 (Round of 12)
New Hampshire
Sept. 28Kansas
Oct. 5
Charlotte Roval
Oct. 12 Round of 8)Las Vegas
Oct. 19Talladega
Oct. 26Martinsville
Nov. 2 (Season finale)
Phoenix Championship

The NASCAR schedule also includes a five-race, bracket-style in-season tournament that stretches over the TNT Sports coverage. The in-season tournament will begin at Atlanta Motor Speedway on June 28, with the final round to be held at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on July 27. The overall winner of the inaugural bracket challenge will receive a $1 million prize.

The schedules for the Xfinity and the Truck Series were also announced on Thursday, August 29. Both series will make a historic return to the Rockingham Speedway in April. The Truck Series will also debut at Lime Rock Park. Additionally, the Xfinity Series will return to Mexico City next season, joining the premier series for an international event.

हिन्दी