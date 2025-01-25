NASCAR 2025: Full entry list for Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium

By Yash Soni
Modified Jan 25, 2025 17:21 GMT
NASCAR: Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium (Source: Imagn)

The 77th edition of the NASCAR Cup Series season is set to kick off next week with the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium. The Clash moved to 0.5-mile Bowman Gray Stadium, becoming the first NASCAR-sanctioned event at the track since 1971.

The Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium is the unofficial season-opening race and the first exhibition race of the 2025 Cup Series season. It will be held on Sunday, February 2, 2025, at the Bowman Gray Stadium. The Clash will begin at 8:00 pm EST and will broadcast on FOX.

A total of 39 drivers have entered for this year’s Clash, but only 23 drivers will advance to the Sunday night main event. The Clash will be contested over 200 laps on the 0.25-mile-long track in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

The new names have been added to this year’s entry list, which includes #15 Rick Ware Racing’s Tim Brown, #50 Team AmeriVet’s Burt Myers, and #66 Garage 66’s Garrett Smithley.

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin won last year’s season-opening exhibition event and finished with a total time of one hour, eight minutes, and 47 seconds.

NASCAR’s 2025 Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium full entry list

Look at the list of drivers taking part in the 2025 Clash at the Bowman Gray Stadium:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Noah Gragson
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Justin Haley
  8. #8 - Kyle Busch
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott
  10. #10 - Ty Dillon
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #15 - Tim Brown
  14. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
  15. #17 - Chris Buescher
  16. #19 - Chase Briscoe
  17. #20 - Christopher Bell
  18. #21 - Josh Berry
  19. #22 - Joey Logano
  20. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  21. #24 - William Byron
  22. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  23. #35 - Riley Herbst (R)
  24. #38 - Zane Smith
  25. #41 - Cole Custer
  26. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  27. #43 - Erik Jones
  28. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  29. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  30. #48 - Alex Bowman
  31. #50 - Burt Myers
  32. #51 - Cody Ware
  33. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  34. #60 - Ryan Preece
  35. #66 - Garrett Smithley
  36. #71 - Michael McDowell
  37. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  38. #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)
  39. #99 - Daniel Suárez

Catch the high-octane NASCAR preseason weekend at the Bowman Gray Stadium on Sunday (February 2), 2025, at 8:00 pm ET.

