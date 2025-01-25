NASCAR 2025: Full entry list for Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium

The 77th edition of the NASCAR Cup Series season is set to kick off next week with the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium. The Clash moved to 0.5-mile Bowman Gray Stadium, becoming the first NASCAR-sanctioned event at the track since 1971.

The Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium is the unofficial season-opening race and the first exhibition race of the 2025 Cup Series season. It will be held on Sunday, February 2, 2025, at the Bowman Gray Stadium. The Clash will begin at 8:00 pm EST and will broadcast on FOX.

A total of 39 drivers have entered for this year’s Clash, but only 23 drivers will advance to the Sunday night main event. The Clash will be contested over 200 laps on the 0.25-mile-long track in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

The new names have been added to this year’s entry list, which includes #15 Rick Ware Racing’s Tim Brown, #50 Team AmeriVet’s Burt Myers, and #66 Garage 66’s Garrett Smithley.

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin won last year’s season-opening exhibition event and finished with a total time of one hour, eight minutes, and 47 seconds.

NASCAR’s 2025 Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium full entry list

Look at the list of drivers taking part in the 2025 Clash at the Bowman Gray Stadium:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Noah Gragson #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Justin Haley #8 - Kyle Busch #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Ty Dillon #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #15 - Tim Brown #16 - A. J. Allmendinger #17 - Chris Buescher #19 - Chase Briscoe #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Josh Berry #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #34 - Todd Gilliland #35 - Riley Herbst (R) #38 - Zane Smith #41 - Cole Custer #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #43 - Erik Jones #45 - Tyler Reddick #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #50 - Burt Myers #51 - Cody Ware #54 - Ty Gibbs #60 - Ryan Preece #66 - Garrett Smithley #71 - Michael McDowell #77 - Carson Hocevar #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R) #99 - Daniel Suárez

Catch the high-octane NASCAR preseason weekend at the Bowman Gray Stadium on Sunday (February 2), 2025, at 8:00 pm ET.

