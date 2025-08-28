NASCAR ace Denny Hamlin points out how the Next Gen era reshaped the playoffs

By Palak Gupta
Published Aug 28, 2025 17:37 GMT
Syndication: The Des Moines Register - Source: Imagn
Denny Hamlin at Iowa Speedway on Aug. 2, 2025. Imag: Imagn

Denny Hamlin recently explained how the Next Gen car has changed the playoffs by making the field more competitive than in the past.

Ad

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver with over 700 Cup Series starts has been a consistent contender in the playoffs for nearly two decades. However, the Next Gen car, which was introduced in 2022, has made it harder to gain track position with all cars running at similar speeds. Hamlin's search for a Cup title was also reshaped because of it.

The 44-year-old shared the changes in the Cup Series playoffs in recent years because of the Next Gen car during a recent interview with Fox Sports' Bob Pockrass.

Ad
Trending
"Everything is just a little bit closer. Track position means a little more. Qualifying means a little bit more. Playoff points are spread out amongst the field. Slightly more than what it's been in the past," said Denny Hamlin.
"I think, if anything, you're looking at probably the bottom four guys right now chomping at the bit, knowing they're only 20-some points out of the point lead. I think that it's wide open from that stance of where you could have someone very unexpected make it to the Final Four," he added.
Ad
Ad

Hamlin has 58 Cup wins, the most among active drivers and multiple playoff appearances. He will enter the playoffs with four wins and seven other top-5 finishes this season.

"Just a matter of whether the things we can't control keep us from competing" - Denny Hamlin describes outlook for NASCAR Cup playoffs

During the same interview with Bob Pockrass, Denny Hamlin also commented on his chances of finally winning the Cup title this year. The No. 11 Toyota driver shared his cautious optimism, drawing on two decades of relentless pursuit.

Ad
"For 20 years I've given, tried to give an explanation of why one year is different than the other, but truthfully they're not different. I'm running as fast as I've ever run. We're winning as many races as anyone in the series. It's just a matter of whether the things we can't control keep us from competing or not," Denny Hamlin said.
Ad

The first three races of the Cup Series playoffs are set for Darlington Raceway, World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway and Bristol Motor Speedway. Hamlin has been strong at all ovals of the Round of 16. He ties for fourth on the all-time wins list at Darlington with five wins and has two runner-up finishes in his last two starts at the World Wide Technology Raceway.

Hamlin also has four wins at Bristol. The last came during the 2024 spring race and the one before during the 2023 playoffs in September.

About the author
Palak Gupta

Palak Gupta

Palak Gupta is a dynamic motorsports writer with a unique blend of experience in economics and a passion for storytelling. Her enthusiasm for writing and a keen interest in racing steered her toward this field. With two years of professional writing experience, Palak has previously worked with Bhoomi, a non-profit organization, and as a content executive at MoreTasks Business Solution.

To maintain accuracy and uphold journalistic integrity, Palak relies on reputable sources such as official websites, trusted news outlets, and credible channels, while also keeping an eye on trends across social media platforms and forums like Reddit. She actively follows developments in motorsports, constantly seeking unique angles for her stories to deliver fresh and engaging content to her readers.

Inspired by Ross Chastain’s unconventional yet spectacular wall ride during the 2022 NASCAR season, Palak appreciates daring moves that defy norms and capture the spirit of motorsports. Although she doesn't have a favorite driver, she admires such moments that make history.

While she recognizes that NASCAR may never reach the global prominence of Formula 1, Palak suggests expanding internationally and investing in technology to grow its audience. Palak is also an avid movie and documentary enthusiast, enjoys gardening, and loves to sketch and paint in her spare time.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Luke Koshi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Manage notifications