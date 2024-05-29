NASCAR analyst blames 'lack of leadership' for SHR's shocking exit

After weeks of rumors and speculation, Stewart Haas Racing (SHR) announced on Tueday, May 28, that they will cease operations in NASCAR at the end of 2024. Their statement claimed that the commitment needed to extract the maximum was "incredibly demanding" and that they believe it was time to "pass the torch."

However, as per NASCAR analyst Jordan Bianchi, it was the lack of leadership that brought down the team.

Bianchi penned down his thoughts on their exit in a recent column for The Athletic. He claimed that a key factor for teams that stand the test of time is strong leadership.

"It’s why Hendrick, JGR and Penske have experienced lasting success on the track. At SHR, though, a lack of leadership is why SHR is no longer viewed as a powerhouse within the garage. And why it will soon cease to exist," Bianchi wrote.

Bianchi also questioned the public stance of the team's leadership. He believes they project themselves as "very involved" in the team while in reality, Tony Stewart and Gene Haas have been "absentee owners" in the last few years.

"They aren’t regularly at the track. Each has other racing ventures where they’d rather spend their time. Stewart is both an owner and driver in NHRA. Haas owns a Formula One team," he added.

Bianchi further mentioned that SHR has become "a fraction of the organization it once was" despite having many talented drivers, crew chiefs, and employees.

SHR drivers and employees react after announcement of team ceasing NASCAR operations

After the announcement of SHR's NASCAR exit was made public, drivers Chase Briscoe and Josh Berry provided their views on the matter via social media.

Briscoe mentioned that the team has been home to him and his family for the last seven years. The #14 driver claimed that he has "amazing partners" behind him, with whom he can't wait to get back in victory lane with.

Berry, meanwhile, deemed the announcement day as "a tough day" for everyone in that organization. He wrote it was difficult to find "the right words" and expressed feelings of pride for everyone in the #4 team for how they are handling the situation.

NASCAR driver and team owner Denny Hamlin also reacted to the team's announcement via social media. He mentioned that the team should be thanked for what they've done for NASCAR in the last 20 years.

"They turned contenders into winners and winners into champions. While this is the last chapter for them in the sport, it will begin a new chapter for others," Hamlin wrote.

The 23XI Racing co-owner added that it was time to celebrate all of the departing team's accomplishments and wish them well for the future.

