NASCAR analyst explains why Hailie Deegan did not receive a push from Ford teammate Riley Herbst during Xfinity race at Talladega

Xfinity Series rookie Hailie Deegan was in contention for a victory at the famed Talladega Superspeedway on Saturday (April 20). The AM Racing driver of the #15 Ford Mustang was among the frontrunners in the latter stages of the 2024 Ag-Pro 300.

While another rookie of the junior nationwide series, Jesse Love managed to take the checkered flag in P1, Deegan's efforts fell short as the pack restarted with two laps to go. The 22-year-old driver was passed by fellow Ford driver Riley Herbst on the outside as Deegan scrambled for a partner to draft at the superspeedway.

While Deegan notched her career-best result in 12th, she and her crew were not happy with the late move by Riley Herbst, who went on to finish second.

NASCAR analyst Jared Haas from frontstretch.com broke down why Herbst didn't help Deegan in a recent video for the publication. He elaborated on the #98 Stewart-Haas driver's selfish reasons for contesting for a victory himself, saying:

"I think the biggest reason why Herbst didn't want to help out Deegan is Riley wants to win this race. He finished second, he got through quite a few of those cars so he definitely had a car that was fast enough to get there."

Haas added:

"It could have been a part not trusting Hailie Deegan as she's a rookie in the Xfinity Series and her car wasn't upfront during the race."

How did Hailie Deegan react to Riley Herbst's last-lap move during 2024 Ag-Pro 300?

Despite being a driver from the camp of the Blue Oval, Hailie Deegan understandably felt like she was without help as the final laps during the 2024 Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega Superspeedway ticked down.

The move by Herbst, who overtook Deegan rather than pushing her and trying to get a victory for himself as well as his Ford teammate, did not sit well with the 22-year-old female driver.

Deegan was heard reacting to the #98 driver's move after the race ended on the in-car radio, saying:

"Are you f*****g kidding me, 12th? I can’t believe the #98 did that," Deegan said (via Kyle Dalton).

With apparent frustration in her voice, it remains to be seen if Deegan can leave a lasting mark on the NASCAR Xfinity Series this weekend at Dover Motor Speedway.