NASCAR analyst predicts bittersweet season for Hendrick Motorsports in 2025

Veteran ex-crew chief and current FOX analyst Larry McReynolds has made his prediction for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. Although he believes the most wins will come from Hendrick Motorsports twice in a row, he feels that things might go southward for one of its drivers.

Larry McReynolds, often known as Larry Mac by the racing aficionados, said that someone from Rick Hendrick’s team will go winless this year. However, he didn’t mention who it could be.

During a recent interview with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, McReynolds said:

“I just believe that when it's all said and done, regardless of who goes to the Championship 4, regardless of who wins the championship, the most wins for the second year in a row will come from Hendrick Motorsports. I will say this, I bet you there's one of them that goes winless in 2025.”

Kyle Dalton, a trending news writer for Athlon Sports, dropped the clip through a post on X with the following caption:

“@LarryMac28 makes prediction for 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season and it's not good news for one @TeamHendrick driver.”

Last season, Kyle Larson, driver of the No. 5 Chevy Camaro for Hendrick Motorsports, bagged the most wins (six) among the current Cup Series regulars. None of the four Hendrick Motorsports drivers went winless in 2024 and therefore, McReynolds’ 2025 forecast is bound to intrigue the NASCAR fans.

The season-opening clash is scheduled for February at Bowman Gray Stadium, Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Fans can watch the race live on FOX from 8 pm ET onwards or listen to live radio updates by MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

“ONLY “30” Days Until The 2025 Daytona 500”- Larry McReynolds lets his feelings known ahead of “The Great American Race”

Although the 2025 season kicks off on February 2 with the famed “Clash” at the historic Bowman Gray Stadium, the annual Daytona 500 has been the official season opener of the NASCAR Cup Series since 1982. It is also the first point-paying event of the year.

This year will mark the 67th running of the crown jewel event. An ardent follower of the sport, Larry McReynolds is beyond excited. Reflecting on his feelings, McReynolds tweeted last Friday, January 17:

“Happy Friday! The weekend is almost here and can you honestly believe…………It’s ONLY “30” Days Until The 2025 Daytona 500!”

After all, McReynolds is a two-time Daytona 500-winning crew chief himself. He assisted Davey Allison to the victory lane during the 1993 Daytona 500. He also called the race for the legendary Dale Earnhardt when the latter bagged his first and only Daytona 500 win in 1998.

This year, the Daytona 500 is scheduled for February 16. The coveted event will be covered by FOX from 2:30 pm ET onwards, with live radio coverage on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. Notably, William Byron (driver of the No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevy) is the event's defending champion.

